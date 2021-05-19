In Kerala’s government formation, Brand Pinarayi establishes control

The lone old face is at the helm and all other existing players have rested — but is it a tussle between old and new faces or a move to establish absolute power of the captain?

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan scripted history in the recent assembly election, becoming the first to retain power in four decades and ending the tradition of power alternating between the state’s two major political coalitions. In the process, he assumed clear primacy in the battle for leadership both in the party and left movement in the country. In the run up to the elections, cadres and media gifted him a title, captain, though the party distanced from it.

Vijayan is now at the crease, for his second innings — but with an entirely new team.

The effect of new party norms

As the campaign for the assembly elections was about to begin, the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) announced a new norm — no ticket would be given to legislators who won two terms consecutively. After its thumping win (99 out of 140 seats), another provision was imposed that all ministers will be dropped to make way for new faces.

Insiders claim that the party needed to reinvigorate itself to meet fresh challenges, and the West Bengal and Tripura setbacks for the Left had only underlined the urgency of this change.

“We don’t have to repeat mistakes of West Bengal and Tripura in Kerala. We need a new crop of leaders both in parliamentary positions and party,” explained senior leader and politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai justifying what he called “inevitable changes.”

But there is little doubt that these tailor-made norms have helped Pinarayi Vijayan to cement his position in the party and government again. “In the name of new faces the CM has eliminated all potential threats and dissent in the new cabinet. Since all ministers are new entrants absolute power will rest in his hands. The party says it won’t believe in individuality but in turn it strengthens it,” said political observer Umesh Babu.

With his move to deny tickets to two-term legislators, the CM had sidelined many permanent fixtures such as finance minister Thomas Isaac, industry minister EP Jayarajan and public works department minister G Sudhakaran.

With his move to only have fresh faces, he has removed any possible threat from the most visible and, arguably most popular minister in the outgoing cabinet, KK Shailaja, the face of the fight against pandemic in the state as the health minister. In most pre-poll survey her popularity rating came next to the CM.

“We feel something is missing in the new ministry. We all thought Shailaja will be there,” said actor and party camp follower Mala Parvathi.

“Dropping Shailaja Teacher would create huge perceptional problems, nationally and internationally and common people, as well as health staff, are already feeling orphaned. Sincerely wish there will be rethink on the issue,” tweeted writer and former bureaucrat NS Madhavan.

The CPI(M) state unit has, however, made it clear that there is no looking back. “We stick to our decision. Once the party takes a decision it will be implemented,” said acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan

Vijayan’s expanding control

After the party’s victory, when the dominant narrative was focused on how the vote was an affirmation of Vijayan’s leadership, the party’s mouthpiece, People’s Daily, in a sign that all wasn’t well, carried an edit saying that some people were trying to paint it as an individual victory but it was a victory of the party. This, however, did little to diminish Vijayan’s clout.

On cabinet appointments, politburo members such as Brinda Karat expressed reservations over omission of Shailaja but the Politburo decided not to interfere with the “unanimous decision” of the state unit.

And Vijayan stuck to his decision.

“It seems in the party hierarchy, Vijayan has outgrown even the highest decision making body of the party, Politburo,” said another political observer Appukutan Vallikunnu. In fact, this predated the recent victory, for in 2017, when there was a strong view in favour of a third term in Rajya Sabha for party general secretary Sitaram Yechury with the support of the Congress, the Kerala branch of the party reportedly took a strong position against it.

Many detractors of the party also point out the propriety in inducting the CM’s son-in-law PA Mohammed Riyas in the ministry. “The CPI(M) often talks in length about propriety and decency in public life. How did the CM induct his son-in-law when many youngsters are around? There is a big difference between the party’s words and deeds,” said Bharatiya Janata Party leader S Suresh.

But CPI(M) state leaders have defended the decision, on the grounds that Riyas has been in active politics for more than two decades and his marriage with CM’s daughter T Veena last year couldn’t be basis to disqualify him.

“Criticism in this regard is uncalled for. I rose from the ranks. People who know me will not raise such criticism” said Riyas, who is also the national president of the party youth wing, Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).

But all of it put together — a clear victory under his leadership, followed quickly by stamping out any possible political threats and instituting enhanced control over the party and the government — and it shows Pinarayi Vijayan is now not just Kerala’s most important leader but is the dominant decision-maker in the Left in India.

