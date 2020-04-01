In times of Covid-19, take special care of children

analysis

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 19:00 IST

Till a few weeks ago, senior citizens and others with pre-existing medical conditions were said to be more vulnerable to the coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Later, reports showed that young adults too were victims. But all along, we were made to believe that children were more or less unlikely to get infected by the virus.

However, there are now reports that children too are vulnerable, but mercifully to a lesser degree. We know have now information that children, including toddlers, have contracted the virus in India. Even though these are stray incidents, it does not, and cannot, mean that we can afford to lower our guard when it comes to protecting children. It is important to appreciate the magnitude of the problem and address it along with other challenges related to the pandemic.

A report published by the ministry of women and child development in September 2018, with data collected as of March 2017, shows that there are 9,589 registered and unregistered child care institutions (CCI) that have 3,70,227 children in need of care and protection, and 7,422 children in conflict with the law. These include children of single parents, orphans, abandoned or surrendered children, sexually abused children and victims of child pornography, children who have been trafficked, homeless, mentally challenged and victims of child marriage.

While only nine per cent of the CCIs are supported by the government, 91% are managed by non-profits. With the nationwide lockdown and the possibility of children getting infected by the virus, is enough being done to look after them, both by the governments and the non-governmental organisations? We must remember that these children have no voice; they are the silent victims of much trial and tribulation.

Having visited a few CCIs in different parts of the country and having met dozens of activists who have provided assistance in multiple institutions, I found that the facilities in many of them are dismal. Rooms or dormitories are overcrowded; health and medical facilities are basic, if they exist at all.

Like prisoners being released on parole or granted furlough, the over 7,000 children in conflict with law can and should be treated with compassion, and released to join their families keeping in mind that visits by parents are now impossible with a lockdown in place.

If adult undertrial prisoners can be released, why not undertrial children? They are no less equal. Many children in need of care and protection, unfortunately, have no place to go. A CCI is their only home. We need to think of them with compassion and pay greater attention to their welfare.

The world outside may not be much better for these children, lockdown or no lockdown. A November 2019 release of the Press Information Bureau tells us that the child protection services, which are centrally-sponsored schemes, support 1,752 homes, including CCIs and open shelters. These services are available to only about 72,500 children. There are a little over 1.35 million anganwadi centres across the country, but almost 25% have no toilet facilities; with even lesser having drinking water. So washing hands without water is not easy at all. There are complaints from anganwadi sevikas that they have not been given masks, gloves and sanitisers. The care of hundreds of thousands of children and their caregivers needs as much attention, if not more, than other sections of society.

There are other collateral problems faced by children in these trying times. Their education has suffered. Not many in slums and rural areas can avail of online courses. There is also uncertainty about holding examinations. Unicef has flagged (among others) problems in immunisation of younger children. Executive director Henrietta Fore said: “The message is clear: We must not allow lifesaving health interventions to fall victim to our efforts to address Covid-19.” In other words, staying safe and away from the virus is only a part of the problem — there are larger issues of governance and management that also need to be addressed.

There is no doubt that the establishment, institutions, NGOs and individuals are doing whatever is possible to tackle the health emergency. But, I feel it should not be treated only as a health issue in view of the wide ramifications that the coronavirus has on different aspects of life. To many, the issue is one of sheer survival, particularly for the poor and the migrant labour, and the lathi-wielding police must appreciate this. While factoring in the needs and requirement of the stranded millions, let’s also spare a thought for the children who need our care, protection and comfort.

Madan Lokur is retired judge, Supreme Court of India

The views expressed are personal