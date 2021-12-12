Mind The Gap | No honour in these killings

THE BIG STORY

She was making a cup of tea for her mother and brother who had come to visit; her husband was ill and lying in an adjoining room. “Come home and visit,” the mother said, apparently trying to make up for the months of silence since June when the daughter had eloped and got married. Then, the 17-year-old brother crept up behind his pregnant sister and chopped off her head with a sickle.

The mother and son are reported to have taken the head, posed for a selfie and paraded it outside for the neighbours to see.

Even by the depraved standards of so-called honour killings, this one on December 5 was particularly heinous.

Although the man belonged to the same caste, the family is said to have been angry that it was a ‘love’ marriage.

Enduring shame:

‘Honour’ killings, where the families of daughters who exercise agency in their choice of marriage partners and so incur their family’s wrath for bringing disgrace, are India’s enduring shame.

Often it’s not even marriage but just the fact of an affair. In 2011, a woman with the help of her mother killed her 17-year-old daughter for having an affair with a man from a lower caste.

This year on December 3, police in Fatehabad, Haryana interrupted the cremation of a young Rajput woman who had married a man from the Bishnoi community. After their marriage the previous year, the couple had been living in Chandigarh but returned to the village after the woman’s family assured them that they had accepted the marriage.

A month earlier in November, in Ratibad near Bhopal, a 55-year-old man not only strangled his daughter for marrying a man from another caste against his wishes but raped her before killing her. The woman’s 25-year-old brother kept watch, according to the police complaint.

Even during the lockdown, there were reports of an ‘honour’ killing in Tamil Nadu when 24-year-old M. Sudhakar returned to his village and was murdered by his wife’s father and another relative. Sudhakar had got married six months ago but was forcibly separated from his wife by the local panchayat.

The numbers:

A 2018 survey of 160,000 households found that 93% of Indians had had marriages arranged by their parents. Among young couples in their 20s, 90% said they had arranged marriages. Another survey in 2014 found 90% of urban Indians had married within their caste.

Data on ‘honour’ killings is hard to come by. In 2018, the National Crime Record Bureau reported just one instance.

From 2016 to 2020, the Tamil Nadu state crime records bureau claimed there were four such killings in the state, said Vincent Kathir of Evidence, a Tamil Nadu-based NGO. But, he added, his own field investigations found evidence of 195 such killings in the state, 55 of these due to caste. Nearly 70% of the victims were women, he said.

‘Honour’ killings fall under the broader legal sections on murder and homicide but are notoriously hard to try. Many killings are passed off as suicides, very often there is the involvement of the larger community or panchayat, and eye-witnesses including family members are reluctant to testify in court.

“There is a political economy attached to the issue,” Jagmati Sangwan of the All India Democratic Women’s Association said in a discussion on December 10 organised by the NGO Prajnya. “It is crucial for social structures to control women’s sexuality. If a woman exercises her choice in marriage, then the seed of egalitarian society is being sown,” she said. This, she added, is the crux of ‘honour’ killings: If a daughter starts by choosing her partner, then tomorrow she could ask for inheritance or land rights as well.

Elusive justice:

In 2015, 18-year-old Kausalya, a thevar, an intermediate caste with political clout, married 20-year-old Udumalai Shankar, a dalit. In March 2016, while at a crowded market, the couple was attacked with knives by killers hired by Kausalya’s father. Shankar was hacked to death but Kausalya survived and testified against both parents and family leading to their conviction by a trial court that awarded the death sentence to the father and five others. (Read Dhrubo Jyoti’s story of Kausalya’s courage here). In June 2020, the Madras High Court acquitted both parents and commuted the death sentence to life for the others.