Coronavirus cases cross 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh, 61 more confirmed

Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 31 in the state.

andhra-pradesh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 13:51 IST
Hyderabad
Andhra Pradesh, Apr 22, (ANI): Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a Government Hospital, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)
Andhra Pradesh, Apr 22, (ANI): Health workers wearing personal protective equipment suits as a preventive measure against coronavirus at a Government Hospital, in Vijayawada on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)(ANI)
         

Coronavirus cases crossed the 1000-mark in Andhra Pradesh on Saturday reaching 1,016 as 61 more tested positive in the last 24 hours.

Two deaths were reported taking the toll to 31 in the state.

The latest COVID-19 bulletin said 26 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery.

After Kurnool and Guntur districts, Krishna is now fast becoming the pandemic’s hotbed in the state as 25 fresh cases were registered in the last 24 hours.

There was no let up in the disease’s spread in Kurnool as 14 more cases were added, taking the total to 275.

Incidentally, two districts registered one new COVID-19 death each, the bulletin said.

Significantly, the north coastal district of Srikakulam also joined the list on Saturday, confirming three cases after remaining clean all these days.

The three cases are related to Tablighi Jamaat attendees.

