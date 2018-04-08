A comedy play about the bragging affliction to be staged in the Capital

In today’s virtual world, happy posts and pictures on social media are often uploaded to seek envy of foes and friends alike. So, in the real world, when two childhood friends speak to each other after many years, their conversations become highly exaggerated. Besides talking about the grandness of their houses in exaggerated proportions, as well as about their careers, they also brag about their husbands and their looks. And that’s how the upcoming play by Navras Theatre Group derives its title Mera Pati Salman Khan.

“The peer pressure in society to show off is so much that it takes us away from our real identity,” says Raj Upadhyay, director of the play. He adds that the bragging attitude is noticed more amongst the metro dwellers: “Delhi has this culture where a lot of other forces decide what or who we are. The play raises some serious question about our state, such as how lonely we are, and how we fail to connect with ourselves. The two female protagonists in the play — one from Delhi and the other from Mumbai — that everything they have is better than the other, including their husbands. That’s where the problem starts…”

A female actor’s voice is heard from the stage, where the group is rehearsing, and dialogues ridiculing the male protagonists’ looks and personality bring a smile on the face. “The serious issue of being distanced from reality will be presented through a comic narrative because comedy is what entertains people, and we, as a group, believe that theatre must entertain while educating,” says protagonist of the play Rashmi Vaidialingam, who is also a lawyer and Indian classical dancer.

My character of a CBI officer is a surprise element,” chips in Ganesh Seth, play’s co-producer. The group’s annual production will this time bring together about 12 veteran actors and younger theatre enthusiasts. Kimti Anand – who was recently seen as Pradhan in Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017) — will portray the character of a Haryanvi uncle in this play. Anand says, “I performed the first play for this group in 1962, and have been coming back every year for their annual production. The kick of performing on the stage and the opportunity to interact and learn from youngsters is what keeps bringing me back.”

CATCH IT LIVE What: Mera Pati Salman Khan

Where: Kamani Auditorium, Copernicus Marg

When: April 10 to 12

Timing: 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Mandi House on Blue and Violet Lines

Follow @htlifeandstyle for more