A mix of semi-abstract and figurative pieces, see pics from fascinating art exhibition

Not often does one get to visit an exhibition in town that dares to break away from how things are done, and creates an atmosphere that is more than just about the artist and his art. But, an upcoming exhibition in town aims to do exactly that. How, you ask? Artist Kamal Devnath’s solo show, Conversation with Colours, is his attempt to not only impart the technical and creative understanding of art to the visitors, but also to do so in an environment that promotes experimentation in arts, an environment that concentrates on more than just his art.

Curated by Aakshat Sinha, the exhibition will showcase works of Devnath that are a mix of realism, semi-abstract and figurative pieces. Mostly done in mix media on canvas, the works are not only technically sound but also reflect the range of experimentation by the artist who despite being self taught, manages to hold the viewers gaze with his work. His love for music too is evident in his works, specially the way he goes about shaping his painting, one rhythmic stroke at a time.

Catch it live What: Conversation with colours

Where: Gallery D , AIFACS art gallery,Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg Area

When: November 16 - 22

Timings: 11am to 7pm

Nearest Metro Station: Central Secratariat on the Yellow Line

Ask him why he paints what he does, and Devnath says, “Anything that excites me for any reason, I will paint; not searching for unusual subject matter, but making the commonplace unusual instead. And, truly my paintings are a colourful collection of life From themes of carefree childhood to companionship and bonding, the works display it all. This is my 12th solo show and showcases works that have been created over a decade. The evolution of my figures, specially the eyes which have turned from being open to almost a stroke now, can be seen in the works. The eyes are the window to the world but my characters have eyes which are looking inwards into the soul and enjoying the rhythm of life as we do with music.”

Devnath also urges visitors to engage in talk, to question and to express, and for that he will be part of curated walks that will take place at 4pm every day of the exhibition (and will also be available all day at the exhibition too). As for the part where his exhibition broadens the focus on art, the exhibition will have art related events every day that visitors can indulge in. From poetry and open mics to talks and interactive walks, each day of the exhibition will have something interesting that help bridge the various arts together.

