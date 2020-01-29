e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Art and Culture / Here’s why Samvidhaan, meaning Constitution is Oxford’s Hindi word of 2019

Here’s why Samvidhaan, meaning Constitution is Oxford’s Hindi word of 2019

Oxford University Press (OUP) on Tuesday named ‘Samvidhaan’ (Constitution) the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019, saying it received widespread attention in the year which was witness to the spirit of the Indian Constitution being embraced across segments of the society

art-and-culture Updated: Jan 29, 2020 13:02 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Oxford University Press (OUP) on Tuesday named ‘Samvidhaan’ (Constitution) the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019.
Oxford University Press (OUP) on Tuesday named ‘Samvidhaan’ (Constitution) the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019.(TWITTER)
         

‘Samvidhaan’ or Constitution has been dubbed as the Oxford Hindi Word of 2019 by Oxford University Press (OUP) on Tuesday, saying it received widespread attention in the year which was witness to the spirit of the Indian Constitution being embraced across segments of the society. It said the word was chosen as 2019 saw the values of democracy, secularism, justice, liberty, equality and fraternity being tested on the touchstone of the Constitution or ‘Samvidhaan’. Oxford University Press justified their decision by saying that the Indian Constitution was until this year only something which was relevant to trained professionals like members of the government, police, lawyers, judges and legislators, but it was in 2019 that the Constitution found renewed significance among common citizens.The Oxford Hindi Word of the Year is a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past year. OUP said ‘Samvidhaan’ means a “body of fundamental principles or established precedents according to which a state or other organisation is acknowledged to be governed”.

The word ‘Samvidhaan’ first received widespread attention in August 2019, with the abrogation of two key constitutional provisions - Article 370 and Article 35(A) of the Indian Constitution, on August 5, which effectively removed the special status granted to Jammu and Kashmir. Some major decisions by the Supreme Court also significantly contributed to Samvidhaan’s prominence in 2019: the Sabarimala verdict, the floor test in Maharashtra and upholding of the order of the former Speaker of the Karnataka legislative assembly disqualifying 17 MLAs under the anti-defection law, an OUP statement said.

 

According to Kritika Agarwal, Hindi Language Champion for Oxford Languages, “The Hindi Word of the Year for 2019 is a fitting choice reflecting the mood of the masses as also the focus of the decision makers... In 2019, the Constitution moved from being an academic concept to a movement in real time.” The Oxford dictionaries team invited entries for the Oxford Hindi Word of the Year through its Facebook page and received several hundred diverse and thoughtful entries. The Oxford Hindi Word of the Year was chosen by the Oxford Dictionaries team in India with the help of an advisory panel of language experts.

“Aadhaar” was Oxford Dictionaries’ inaugural Hindi Word of the Year for 2017, followed by “Nari Shakti”, or women’s power, in 2018.

(With inputs from PTI.)

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘admire hard-working people like PM Modi’
Saina Nehwal joins BJP, says ‘admire hard-working people like PM Modi’
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
Petition in SC dismissed, Mukesh Singh out of legal remedies against Feb 1 execution
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
‘Met Arnab Goswami again’, tweets Kunal Kamra banned by three airlines
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
‘Humare legends ke khilaf bakwas mat kare’: Ex Pak pacer ‘warns’ Sehwag
Mahindra & Mahindra teases 4 electric vehicles to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020
Mahindra & Mahindra teases 4 electric vehicles to be showcased at Auto Expo 2020
Two great restaurants in London and Mumbai (and one to avoid)
Two great restaurants in London and Mumbai (and one to avoid)
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
What startups expect from Nirmala Sitharaman’s budget 2020-21
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
HT Leadership Studio: Most powerful voices on one platform, Coming Soon
trending topics
Budget 2020 ExpectationsUmang 2020CoronavirusSamsung Galaxy A51Ind vs NZ Weather ReportBasant Panchami DishesPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news