Johnny Depp defends Dior perfume ad, says it was made with respect

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 11:40 IST

Actor Johnny Depp defended his recent advertisement with luxury fashion and beauty brand Dior which was taken off air after it was subjected to backlash on social media.

The ad titled Sauvage, was considered offensive to Native Americans and people questioned Depp’s presence in it for he is not a native.

The clip featured the actor wandering through the desert as Native Americans perform a war dance in traditional dress.

Defending his recent collaboration with Dior, Depp said the teaser released didn’t reflect the depth of the full project, titled We Are the Land.

“A teaser obviously is a very concentrated version of images and there were objections to the teaser of the small film. The film has never been seen,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted the actor as saying at Deauville Film Festival.

“There was never -- and how could there be or how would there be -- any dishonourable [intent]. The film was made with great respect for the indigenous people not just of North America but all over the world,” added the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor.

He further added that the clip was made with full respect and love for the natives.

The actor attended the event to receive a career honour and also present his latest film Waiting for the Barbarians to the people after it’s premiere at the Venice film festival.

The 56-year old received a career tribute from legendary actress Catherine Deneuve who called him “fascinating chameleon, an elusive actor.”

Depp’s upcoming feature is an adaptation of author J.M. Coetzee’s novel which narrates the cruelty of colonialism.

The film is directed by Colombian director Ciro Guerra, who has helmed Oscar-nominated Embrace of the Serpent.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

