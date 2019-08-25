Krishna Janmashtami 2019: See the many aspects of Lord Krishna

art-and-culture

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 14:38 IST

The culture and surroundings we are born and brought up in, leave an imprint on us. While for some, that imprint comes in the form of values and character, others can often use it as a driving force in creation. Artists G Subramanian and P Ghana have used hints of their culture and memories from their childhood to create a series of artworks titled Divine Intervention, currently on display in the city.

While growing up, Subramanian saw his father, a stage artist in a coastal town of Tamil Nadu, practice with fellow actors at home. “My house was the preferred place for the artists to practice, so I grew up seeing mythological characters. I studied in Kumbakonam, a temple town in Tamil Nadu. My work is also influenced by that. One can see a lot of divinity in my art,” he says. In this exhibition, the artist is showcasing the artworks on Lord Krishna with Radha, in various genres. He lived in Saudi Arabia for more than a decade and has since returned to India.

There are around 50 unique paintings and sculptures of Lord Krishna and other deities at this exhibition. Ghana has also beautifully integrated Krishna in his collection at the show. “Since childhood, I have a fascination with cows. I have grown up in a place that had lots of cows and we used to worship them. The memory is still fresh in my mind. For this series, I have used the cow as an element to showcase Krishna Leela. This series is travelling across India, and the next location will be Mumbai,” says Ghana, who is based in Singapore.

Both the artists have displayed their many artworks in India and across the world.

Catch it live What: Divine Intervention (an art exhibition)

Where: Art Spice Gallery, Gole Market

On till: September 21 Timing: 9am to 6pm

Nearest Metro Station: Rajiv Chowk

The curator of the show, Vidhya Ghana, says, “The exhibition is the combination of two international artists, showcasing both, sculpture and paintings.”

