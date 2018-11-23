Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 23, 2018-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Assembly Elections: Bypolls in Gujarat, Jharkhand on December 20

Bypolls for two vacant assembly seats of Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23,

assembly elections Updated: Nov 23, 2018 16:16 IST
Agencies
Agencies
New Delhi
election commission,assembly elections news,india news
The Election Commission has announced date for bypolls to fill two vacant assembly elections in Gujarat and Jharkhand. (PTI)

The Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to fill the two vacant assembly seats of Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

The date of issue of notification for the two by-polls is November 26 and the last date of nominations is December 3. Scrutiny will be done the next day, December 4.

First Published: Nov 23, 2018 16:16 IST

tags

more from assembly elections