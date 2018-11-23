Assembly Elections: Bypolls in Gujarat, Jharkhand on December 20

The Election Commission Thursday announced the schedule for bypolls to fill the two vacant assembly seats of Jasdan in Gujarat and Kolebira in Jharkhand on December 20.

The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

The date of issue of notification for the two by-polls is November 26 and the last date of nominations is December 3. Scrutiny will be done the next day, December 4.

