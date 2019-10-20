e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 20, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Oct 20, 2019

Caught on camera: Haryana BJP candidate says tampered with EVM, gets EC notice

In a video, BJP candidate Bakshish Virk had been heard saying that he and his supporters had tampered EVMs and every vote would go to the BJP, irrespective of the button the voters pressed.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:29 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Chandigarh
Bakshish Virk is due to fight the Haryana polls from the Assandh seat under the guise of BJP.
Bakshish Virk is due to fight the Haryana polls from the Assandh seat under the guise of BJP. (HT photo)
         

The Election Commission has served a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Assandh in Haryana over his purported remark that he had tampered the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and every vote would go to his party.

In a video, Bakshish Virk was heard saying he and his supporters had tampered EVMs in a way that every vote would go to the BJP, irrespective of the button the voters pressed.

He said they would also come to know who they cast their vote for. “We have sought a reply from the BJP candidate,” District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said.

Congress leader and former MP Deepender Hooda tweeted Virk’s video.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 17:29 IST

tags
top news
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
Kamlesh Tiwari murder: Key conspirator returned to Surat from Dubai 2 months ago
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
In J&K, Ram Madhav speaks about peace, development. Adds jail warning
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Will make a blueprint for companies moving out of China, get them here: FM
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Rahul Gandhi backs Abhijit Banerjee, says ‘millions proud of your work’
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Railways to ‘right size’ Board by 25%, transfer 50 officials: Report
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism ‘counting’ on India for revival
3rd Test Highlights: Bad light forces stumps after Shami, Umesh rattle SA
3rd Test Highlights: Bad light forces stumps after Shami, Umesh rattle SA
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
Abhijit Banerjee on economic slowdown, liberalism and future of India
trending topics
India vs South AfricaPM ModiFATFSalman KhanRam Janmabhoomi verdictRahul GandhiAssam NRC ChiefAmitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News