Caught on camera: Haryana BJP candidate says tampered with EVM, gets EC notice
In a video, BJP candidate Bakshish Virk had been heard saying that he and his supporters had tampered EVMs and every vote would go to the BJP, irrespective of the button the voters pressed.assembly-elections Updated: Oct 20, 2019 17:29 IST
The Election Commission has served a notice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Assandh in Haryana over his purported remark that he had tampered the electronic voting machines (EVMs) and every vote would go to his party.
In a video, Bakshish Virk was heard saying he and his supporters had tampered EVMs in a way that every vote would go to the BJP, irrespective of the button the voters pressed.
He said they would also come to know who they cast their vote for. “We have sought a reply from the BJP candidate,” District Election Officer Vinay Pratap Singh said.
Congress leader and former MP Deepender Hooda tweeted Virk’s video.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)
First Published: Oct 20, 2019 17:29 IST