‘Congratulations to my old party’: Yashwant Sinha’s remark at BJP’s Delhi damp squib

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 17:26 IST

Former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha took a dig at his old party after its challenge was swept away by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party in Delhi assembly poll results declared on Tuesday.

The results failed to live up to the hype of the election campaign for the BJP, which could only manage to push AAP to the second spot on seven out of the 70 seats in the national capital’s assembly. While it was a definite improvement from the three seats it won in 2015 assembly polls, it is unlikely to offer any solace to the party that had hoped to make a strong comeback riding on the confidence of comprehensive victories on all the seven Lok Sabha seats in the capital in May 2019.

“Congratulations to my old party. They have more than doubled their tally in Delhi state assembly elections. Sterling performance,” Sinha tweeted.

BJP’s Delhi campaign was led by home minister Amit Shah and was criticised by the opposition parties for its alleged communal tone and tenor in the backdrop of the anti-CAA protests across the country including at Shaheen Bagh in Okhla-- a seat BJP lost by a record margin of over 70,000 votes to AAP.

Mohan Singh Bisht from Karawal Nagar, Vijendra Gupta from Rohini, Jitender Mahajan from Rohtas Nagar, Ajay Mahawar from Ghonda, Om Prakash Sharma from Vishwas Nagar were the only BJP candidates with a comfortable lead likely to result in a win, the other two BJP candidates -- Anil Kr Bajpai from Gandhi Nagar

and Abhay Verma from Laxmi Nagar—had very thin leads and the party will hope that it converts into a victory.

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, who had predicted 48 seats for his party conceded defeat and congratulated Arvind Kejriwal for his party’s stellar show and said that his party was relying on development and not hate, as alleged.



“We indulge in politics of development not politics of hate. We’re against the roadblock in Shaheen Bagh as we were earlier,” Tiwari said, before adding that the party’s share of the voting percentage had increased to 38% from 32%.