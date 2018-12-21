Congress overjoyed like family that has son after many years: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani on election results

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Friday said recent wins in assembly elections in three states has made the Congress overwhelmed similar to the way a family feels when a son is born after many years.

“The way a family feels with the birth of a son after many years... overjoyed... overhappy... the Congress is similarly overwhelmed with recent wins. In Madhya Pradesh, their lead is very thin... still they are overjoyed,” said Rupani, while addressing the two-day BJP national women’s wing convention at Gandhinagar.

Women members of the party from across the country are taking part in the convention, which will be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. Defence minister Nimala Sitharaman addressed the meet on Friday.

At Adalaj Trimandir, the venue of the meet, the BJP prepared a 60-feet rangoli of Bharat Mata. In a digital exhibition, held on the sidelines of the convention, presentation on various women-centric schemes by the Modi government were made.

