Delhi assembly election 2020: Here's who all voted

Delhi assembly election 2020: Here’s who all voted

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 08, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Voting on 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi is underway. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged voters to turn in large numbers while chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has appealed to citizens, especially women, to exercise their franchise and ‘take responsibility of Delhi.’

Here are all the bigwigs who voted in Delhi assembly election 2020

>>Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anij Baijal, along with his family cast his vote at a polling booth in Delhi.

Hindustantimes

>>BJP MP Parvesh Verma casts his vote at a polling station in Delhi’s Matiala assembly constituency.

Hindustantimes

>>‘Basic duty of every citizen to vote’, says External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar after casting his vote.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent.
External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has cast his vote at the polling station set up at NDMC School of Science & Humanities Education at Tuglak Cresent. ( ANI Photo )

