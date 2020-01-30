Delhi assembly election 2020: How to vote without carrying voter ID card to polling booth

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 00:27 IST

The Delhi Assembly elections 2020 schedule has been announced and the voting in the city will take place on February 8. The results of the Vidhan Sabha elections will be declared on February 11.

Around 1.47 crore voters will decide the fate of the three major parties – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress – in the upcoming Delhi polls.

The Election Commission has decided to deploy over 90,000 officials for smooth conduct of the elections.

The election notification was released on January 14 and the last date for filing nominations is January 24. The scrutiny of candidates’ documents will be done on January 22. Candidates can withdraw their nomination till January 24.

Most information regarding the Delhi assembly election 2020 is available on the official website of the Election Commission. Voters can know their Assembly constituency, read affidavits of the candidates and find other details on the website.

The poll panel will provide the postal ballot and pick-up and drop facility for absentee voters, which include PwD (person with disability) and senior citizens (above 80 years).

The EC has also introduced digital photo voter slips containing QR code. In order to avail the QR code facility, voters will have to download Voter Helpline app, which is available on Google Playstore as well as Apple app store. If the voter’s id is linked to their mobile number, he/she can easily download the QR code from the app. Digital voter slips can be shown at polling booth to speed up the identification process.

Voting without carrying voter ID card

Can you vote without carrying voter ID card to the booth? The answer is, yes. Voters, who don’t have a voter id card, just need to ensure that their name appears on the electoral roll.

To register as a voter, a person has to fill and submit Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of the assembly constituency. Form-6 can be filled both online and offline.

Once a person’s name appears on the electoral roll, he/she can vote without carrying a voter id card using 11 specified photo identity documents.

1. Driving licence

2. Passport

3. Passbook with photograph issued by a state bank or post office

4. Service identity cards with photograph issued to employees by central/state govt./PSU/public limited company

5. Aadhaar Card

6. MNREGA job card

7. Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

8. Pension document with photograph

9. Health Insurance smart card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

10. Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

11. PAN card