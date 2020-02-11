e-paper
Delhi assembly election results 2020: On BJP's terrorist barb, Raghav Chadha says Arvind Kejriwal a patriot

Delhi assembly election results 2020: On BJP’s terrorist barb, Raghav Chadha says Arvind Kejriwal a patriot

Raghav Chadha said the people of Delhi have proved that Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot.

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 15:41 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
(ANI)
         

Aam Aadmi Party’s Raghav Chadha who won the Rajinder Nagar assembly seat on Tuesday took a swipe at the BJP for calling his boss Arvind Kejriwal a terrorist during the campaign for the Delhi assembly elections.

In a victory speech, he also praised Kejriwal as a patriot for his “nation building” work.

“People of Delhi have proven that Delhi’s son Arvind Kejriwal isn’t a terrorist but a true patriot. He’s working for nation building, the work he’s doing is what constitutes patriotism. What BJP is doing, isn’t patriotism,” Chadha said according to ANI.

Earlier this month, the Election Commission had banned West Delhi Lok Sabha MP and BJP leader Pravesh Verma from holding public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows and giving interviews for 24 hours after it found him to have violated the Model Code of Conduct with his statement against Kejriwal in which he called him a “terrorist”.

Verma had made the allegation in a television interview last month.

But Verma wasn’t the only BJP leader to revile Kejriwal.

On February 3, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Kejriwal had called himself an “anarchist” and there is not much of a “difference between an anarchist and a terrorist”.

“He is now asking with a sad face, ‘am I a terrorist?’ You are a terrorist…You yourself had said you are an anarchist. There is not much of a difference between an anarchist and a terrorist,” Javadekar had said during a ceremony to induct several workers of the AAP.

Kejriwal who led the AAP to its third straight victory in Delhi on Tuesday, had said he was saddened at being labeled a terrorist.

india news