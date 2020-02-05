e-paper
‘Come let’s debate with an open mind’: Kejriwal invites Amit Shah

Kejriwal had thrown a challenge at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name its chief ministerial candidate and said he was ready for a debate with anyone it names.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 05, 2020 14:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal(PTI photo)
         

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday invited Union home minister Amit Shah to a “debate with an open heart”, a day after he had given a deadline to the BJP to announce a chief ministerial candidate.

“The debate should be in an open field and open mind with an anchor of your choice and ours in front of Delhi’s people,” Arvind Kejriwal said during a press conference just three days ahead of the Delhi assembly elections on February 8.

“But please don’t say that one of our workers will debate with Kejriwal. It would be like accepting defeat,” he said.

“Come, let’s debate. A debate is a good thing. Amit Shah says vote for me and I will give you chief minister so you should come and debate with me,” the Delhi chief minister said.

Kejriwal had thrown a challenge at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to name its chief ministerial candidate and said he was ready for a debate with anyone it names.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said the opposition party in Delhi must announce its candidate’s name by 1pm on Wednesday and said if there is no name by then he would “hold another press conference”.

The AAP leader had said that Amit Shah is demanding a “blank cheque” from the people of Delhi by withholding the name of his party’s chief ministerial candidate.

“The people of Delhi are saying what if Amit Shah names someone uneducated and incompetent after they have voted for the BJP. That would be a betrayal of the people of Delhi,” Kejriwal had said.

Kejriwal has been pressing the BJP to declare its candidate for the top job in Delhi but the BJP has refrained from announcing any name.

