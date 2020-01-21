Delhi Assembly Elections 2020| Congress pits Romesh Sabharwal against CM Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 01:21 IST

Congress has released its second list of candidates for Delhi Assembly elections where the party has nominated former president of NSUI’s Delhi Unit Romesh Sabharwal to fight against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal from the New Delhi constituency. This is Romesh Sabharwal‘s first major election in his 40-year old political career.

In its second list, Congress has released the names of seven candidates who will fighting from Badarpur, Ghonda, Karawal Nagar, Kondli (SC), New Delhi, Rajinder Nagar, and Tilak Nagar. Earlier, Congress in its first list on Saturday had released names of 54 candidates. RJD and Congress are fighting the rest of the four seats together.

The former president of NSUI’s Delhi unit had shared two images of his résumé on Twitter on Monday requesting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his sister Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi to notice his sincerity to the party and allow him a ticket from the Congress for the Delhi polls.

In his tweet, he said that he has given his youth to the Congress and now he sees ‘agents of Arvind Kejriwal’ within the party hurt his chances in a bid to thwart him from contesting in a major poll.

The six others who are on the Congress list are - Raminder Singh Bamrah from Tilak Nagar, former DU student leader Rocky Tuseed from Rajender Nagar; Pramod Kumar Yadav from Badarpur; Amareesh Gautam from Kondli; Bhisham Sharma from Ghonda and Arbind Singh from Karawal Nagar.

Congress’ Rajesh Lilothia had earlier expressed his to fight the elections from the New Delhi seat against AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal. BJP and Congress had a wait and watch policy on the New Delhi seat.

BJP has not yet declared its candidate from New Delhi. It has only released one list with names of 57 candidates.