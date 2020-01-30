Delhi Assembly elections 2020: Where to find details of my Booth Level Officer

Updated: Jan 30, 2020

The Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be held in a single phase on February 8. The results of the Vidhan Sabha polls will be declared on February 11.

The main contest in the Delhi assembly polls is likely to take place between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had swept the polls winning 67 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly. The BJP won the three remaining seats while the Congress had failed to open its account.

The Election Commission issued the notification for the Delhi assembly elections 2020 24. The scrutiny of nominations will take place on on January 14. The last date for filing nominations is January 21, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is January January 22.

Apart from other details, a voter should also know about the booth level officer before going to a polling station. This might help in case of any confusion.

Here’s how to know details of your booth level officer

1. Log on to https://ceodelhi.gov.in/OnlineErms/Blo.aspx

2. On this page, the voter will be asked to enter his or her locality in Delhi

3. After keying in the locality, the voter will be taken to a new page where a list of all the booths in that area will appear.

4. On the extreme left, there is an option called ‘select’ on the panel where the name of the polling booth is mentioned.

5. On clicking on select, the details of the booth level officer will appear under the title of BLO details.

6. The details of the booth level officer will include, name, designation, mobile and office number, office and residence address and a passport size photo.

7. The user can confirm whether or not they are checking the correct details by matching the district number and district name.