Delhi Polls 2020: 'Won't show document' brigade will lose in polls, says RSS leader

Delhi Polls 2020: ‘Won’t show document’ brigade will lose in polls, says RSS leader

Protestors opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have often raised “kagaz nahi dikhayenge” (won’t show papers) slogans in order to register their defiance to the Act.

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 18:00 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Voters in a queue to cast vote at Shaheen Bagh, Okhla constituency
Voters in a queue to cast vote at Shaheen Bagh, Okhla constituency(HT Photo)
         

Senior RSS functionary Ram Lal has predicted that the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protestors, who have often voiced their resistance to the Act by saying they will not show official documents to prove their identity, will be dealt a blow by the results of Delhi assembly polls, said a news agency report.

Ram Lal also urged voters to carry their official documents with them and keep in mind who can make Delhi the best capital city in the world, when they press the button on the voting machine. He made the comments after casting his vote in the capital on Saturday.

“My message to the voters is ‘aaj apna kagaz jaroor lekar jayen. Kagaz jaroor dikhayen’ (Take your document with you today and you must show your document, that’s my appeal to you),” Lal said.

Protestors opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have often raised “kagaz nahi dikhayenge” (won’t show papers) slogans in order to register their defiance to the Act.

Ram Lal said that Delhi will get a government that can coordinate with the Centre.

“Today, mentality of not showing documents will be defeated and,” he said.

Another senior BJP leader Shyam Jaju, made a similar comment by claiming that those who were allegedly funding the anti-CAA stir Shaheen Bagh will be defeated in the polls along with their supporters.

“Aam Aadmi Party’s Amanatullah Khan funded Shaheen Bagh and Delhi’s Deputy CM supported it...They have done nothing to lift the blockade (at Shaheen Bagh),” Jaju said, claimed PTI.

The voting in Delhi ended at 6 pm on Saturday and the counting of votes will take place on February 11, Tuesday.

india news