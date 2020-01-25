e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / ‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

‘Don’t make education part of your dirty politics’: Arvind Kejriwal to Amit Shah

The Delhi chief minister’s reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 25, 2020 15:38 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal(Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)
         

AAP national convener and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal told Amit Shah on Saturday not to make education a part of “dirty politics” or make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.

The Delhi chief minister’s reply came after Shah alleged that the AAP did not build new schools after coming to power and also that the condition of existing schools deteriorated.

“Kejriwal had promised to build 500 schools. Far from building new schools, the condition of existing schools is also in shambles. Seven-hundred schools do not have principals, more than 1,000 schools do not have science wing, there is shortage of 19,000 teachers. The Kejriwal government could not spend 30 per cent of the education budget,” Shah tweeted.

Reacting to the allegation, Kejriwal invited Shah to see for himself the condition of government schools in Delhi.

“Don’t make education a part of your dirty politics. Please take out time and come with me to visit government schools. You are surrounded by negativity the whole day, meet our students, you will get some positivity. Do positive politics over education,” he said at a press conference.

Kejriwal also said, “Don’t make fun of the hard work put in by students, teachers, and parents of Delhi government schools.” He also said that former BJP minister and four-time MLA Harsharan Singh Balli is joining the AAP. Balli was also present at the press conference. PTI UZM NSD NSD

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
EC slaps 48-hour campaign ban on BJP’s Kapil Mishra
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Dec 16 gang rape convict Mukesh Singh challenges mercy plea rejection in SC
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Shiv Sena backs MNS on expelling illegal Pakistan, Bangladeshi Muslims migrants
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
Wouldn’t have burdened govt, says Pak PM on ‘sponsored’ Davos trip: Report
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
‘Centre afraid’, says Sharad Pawar as NIA takes over Bhima Koregaon case
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
Airtel Xstream buyers can get Google Nest Mini for a cheaper price
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
India Predicted XI for 2nd T20I: Kohli to make one critical change
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
Caste-based politics won’t work: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news