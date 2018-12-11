Election Results 2018: Check your constituency results here

Counting for the assembly elections in five states - Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Telangana - is underway.

Out of the five states, two appear to be going in favour of Congress, while the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Mizo National Front (MNF) are looking at a clear majorities in Telangana and Mizoram respectively.

In Madhya Pradesh, the contest is a close one between both the Congress and the BJP. The Congress has been out of power in its erstwhile bastion with the BJP holding fort for the last 15 years with Shivraj Singh Chouhan as chief minister. While the Congress is looking to wrest power from the the saffron party, the BJP appears to be leading the fight so far.

In Chhattisgarh, the Congress took the lead early and left the BJP trailing behind.

Similarly, in Rajasthan, the Congress party has raced ahead and is leading in 102 seats. To form the government in the state, a party needs 100 seats.

First Published: Dec 11, 2018 14:47 IST