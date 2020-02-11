e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Ghonda Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway

Ghonda Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: From Delhi’s Ghonda seat AAP candidate Shridutt Sharma is fighting against INC candidate Bhisham Sharma and BJP candidate Ajay Mahawar. The counting for the seat is underway. Watch this space for updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Counting of votes underway (representational image).
Counting of votes underway (representational image). (HT File Photo)
         

There are a total of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi assembly and Ghonda is one of them. All the constituencies went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which came into power in 2015 completes its term on February 22, 2020. The 2020 polling was conducted in a single phase and the counting of votes is underway for all the constituencies including Ghonda.

In 2015, seven candidates contested for Ghonda Assembly seat, this year the number is twelve. The candidates who contested for Ghonda seat in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 are:

Ajay Mahawar - Bharatiya Janata Party

Bhisham Sharma - Indian National Congress

Shridutt Sharma - Aam Aadmi Party

Anil Singh - Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party

Avni Dhilwal - Nyay Party

Dr. Tejpal - Right to Recall Party

Bimlesh Kumar Sharma - Satya Bahumat Party

Manish Kumar - Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party

Man Singh - Jindabad Kranti Party

Reema - Rashtravadi Janata Party

K. P. Rangari - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Harish – Independent

Total voters in Ghonda in 2015 Delhi assembly elections were 2,02,799. Of them, male voters accounted for 1,11,476 and female voters 91,313.

Ghonda’s incumbent MLA is Shri Dutt Sharma of AAM Aadmi Party. In 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Sharma defeated Sahab Singh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 8,093 votes.

While Sharma secured 60,906 votes, Chauhan grabbed 52,813 votes. Congress’s Bhisham Sharma received 18,892 votes and secured the third position. Shri Dutt Sharma, Sahab Singh Chauhan, Bhisham Sharma received 45 percent, 39 percent, and 14 percent votes respectively.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 Live Updates

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress yet to open account, show trends
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress yet to open account, show trends
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news