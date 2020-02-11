Ghonda Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting of votes underway

assembly-elections

There are a total of 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi assembly and Ghonda is one of them. All the constituencies went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) which came into power in 2015 completes its term on February 22, 2020. The 2020 polling was conducted in a single phase and the counting of votes is underway for all the constituencies including Ghonda.

In 2015, seven candidates contested for Ghonda Assembly seat, this year the number is twelve. The candidates who contested for Ghonda seat in Delhi Assembly Election 2020 are:

Ajay Mahawar - Bharatiya Janata Party

Bhisham Sharma - Indian National Congress

Shridutt Sharma - Aam Aadmi Party

Anil Singh - Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party

Avni Dhilwal - Nyay Party

Dr. Tejpal - Right to Recall Party

Bimlesh Kumar Sharma - Satya Bahumat Party

Manish Kumar - Mazdoor Kirayedar Vikas Party

Man Singh - Jindabad Kranti Party

Reema - Rashtravadi Janata Party

K. P. Rangari - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Harish – Independent

Total voters in Ghonda in 2015 Delhi assembly elections were 2,02,799. Of them, male voters accounted for 1,11,476 and female voters 91,313.

Ghonda’s incumbent MLA is Shri Dutt Sharma of AAM Aadmi Party. In 2015 Delhi assembly elections, Sharma defeated Sahab Singh Chauhan of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by 8,093 votes.

While Sharma secured 60,906 votes, Chauhan grabbed 52,813 votes. Congress’s Bhisham Sharma received 18,892 votes and secured the third position. Shri Dutt Sharma, Sahab Singh Chauhan, Bhisham Sharma received 45 percent, 39 percent, and 14 percent votes respectively.

