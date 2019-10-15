Haryana Assembly Election 2019: PM Modi to address rally in Kurukshetra today

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 07:40 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally on Tuesday in support of Bharatiya Janata Party candidates in Kurukshetra. This will be Modi’s second rally in the poll-bound Haryana in two consecutive days.

Preparations were in full swing at Kurukshetra’s theme park, the venue of the rally on Monday. Several officials of Kurukshetra district administration were camped at the site.

Nearly 1,500 police personnel have been deputed to monitor security arrangements at the rally and the Special Protection Group (SPG) has taken charge of the venue.

Traffic was diverted from the Kaithal-Kurukshetra, Pehowa-Kurukshetra and Jhansa-Kurukshetra roads to avoid jams. As per BJP’s Twitter handle, the PM’s rally is slated at 2 pm. Before that, he will address another poll rally in Charkhi Dadri at around noon.

Tuesday’s rally assumes political significance as the BJP leaders believe that Modi’s visit will strengthen the poll prospects of party candidates not only in Kurukshetra but also in the nearby districts of Karnal, Ambala, Kaithal and Yamunanagar.

The prime minister is scheduled to address four rallies in the state in five days.

“The rally be historic as thousands of people from Kurukshetra and nearby districts will come to attend the rally,” said BJP’s Thanesar candidate Subhash Sudha.

This is Modi’s third visit to Kurukshetra this year. He visited Kurukshetra on February 12 to launch Swachh Shakti 2019 and addressed a rally during the Lok Sabha polls on May 8.

