Haryana Assembly Polls: Bakshish Singh Virk, Assandh MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:12 IST

Bakshish Singh Virk is the BJP MLA from Assandh assembly segment of Haryana.

Virk had contested three assembly elections – in 1996 on Samata Party ticket, in 2005 on BJP ticket from Nilokheri and in 2009 on BJP ticket from Assandh seat – unsuccessfully. In 2014, he was elected for the first time from Assandh on BJP ticket.

Educational qualification: Matriculation

Total assets (approx): ₹14. 08 crore

Movable: ₹3.38 crore

Immovable: ₹10.7 crore

Constituency primer: Known for its rich cultivation of wheat and paddy, Assandh shares its borders with Kaithal, Jind, Panipat and Karnal districts. Dominated by Rors, Rajput and Sikh communities, Assandh seat was reserved before 2008 delimitation. This seat was represented by Krishan Panwar three times from 1991 to 2005.

Electoral History

2014: Bakshish Virk defeated Maratha Virender Verma of BSP by 4,608.

2009: Zile Ram of HJCBL defeated Raghbir Singh (independent) by 3,540 votes.

2005: Raj Rani Poonam of Congress defeated Krishan Lal of INLD by 12,545 votes.

How he performed: Virk set up two government colleges, completed pending work of community health centre in Ballah village and upgraded Assandh community health centre. He also set up bypass with ₹85 crore, link roads, gram sachivalayas and five power substations. However, Virk could not meet the long pending demand of upgrading the Assandh sub-division to district as it is about 40km away from Karnal district headquarters and people have to travel to Karnal for all the works. Being only Sikh face of BJP, Virk proved saviour for the BJP government as he played key role in persuading members of Sikh community, who were protesting death of Sikh activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, in Kurukshetra.

MLA’s quote: We have brought the developmental projects of over ₹1,000 crore for Assandh, which remained neglected during previous governments. The developmental works would be my agenda in the next election as well.

By the way: His fondness for weapons reflects in owning a pistol and a gun.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:12 IST