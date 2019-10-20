e-paper
Haryana Assembly polls: Eight pink booths to cater women voters in Gurugram

In the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, around 1.2 million voters will determine the fate of 54 candidates.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 20, 2019 16:18 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Gurugram
Around 1,172 polling booths will be present in Gurugram district and thus, 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process. Image used for representation
Around 1,172 polling booths will be present in Gurugram district and thus, 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process. Image used for representation(HT photo)
         

A day before assembly polls, authorities in Gurugram are confident of conducting a smooth polling process.

In the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram district, around 1.2 million voters will determine the fate of 54 candidates.

Speaking about the arrangements, District Deputy Commissioner, Amit Khatri said, “Pink booths, which are manned by only women staff will also be present. Our intention is to provide a pleasurable voting experience to all concerned and people do not face any issues during the polling process.”

“We are fully prepared according to the guidelines laid out by the Election Commission. Three-layer security will be provided to all strong rooms consisting of Central Armed Police Forces, Armed police as well as local police,” he added.

Around 1,172 polling booths will be there in Gurugram district. 44 zonal magistrates have been deployed to monitor the polling process.

The assembly election results will be declared on October 24.

First Published: Oct 20, 2019 16:18 IST

