Haryana Assembly Polls: Kuldip Sharma, Ganaur MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 19, 2019 22:50 IST

Behind his political innings, his father Chiranji Lal Sharma, a four- time MP, played a crucial role. Kuldeep won his first election from Ganaur in 2009 and became speaker of Haryana Vidhan Sabha. He also served as working president of the Haryana Congress.

Educational qualification: LLB

Assets (approx) Rs 3.4 crore

Moveable: Rs 63 lakh

Immovable: Rs 2.77 crore

Constituency primer: Before Haryana was carved out in 1966, this GT Road-belt constituency was known as Ganaur. After the inception of Haryana, the segment was rechristened as Kailana, a village in Ganuar. And after delimitation in 2008, the seat was again named as Ganaur where Jat, Brahmin and Dalits play an important role in shaping the political destiny of candidates in the fray.

Electoral history:

2014: Cong’s Kuldip defeated Nirmal Rani of INLD by 7,543 votes.

2009: Sharma defeated INLD’s Krishan Gopal Tyagi by 10, 036 votes.

2005: Cong’s Jitender Malik defeated Nirmal, an Independent, by 5,191 votes.

How he performed:

Inside the Vidhan Sabha, the former Speaker, who is known for his temperamental nature, often remained on the front foot to ambush the inexperienced BJP government. He raised many hot-button issues related to Haryana and his assembly segment. And for the lack of development in his segment, the MLA is quick to blame the ruling BJP. He claims that five years of Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government were marked by bias against Ganaur as no development projects worth mentioning were sanctioned in the constituency. The MLA blames the BJP government for not developing international fruit and vegetable market in Ganaur.

MLA’s quote

BJP government stopped development works in my constituency and treated my segment in an unfair manner. During the 2009-14 Congress regime, I had carried out development works worth over Rs 800 crore.

By the way:

He is among few MLAs who speak flawless English.

First Published: Sep 19, 2019 22:49 IST