Haryana Assembly Polls: Nayab Singh Saini, Naraingarh MLA

Nayab Singh Saini is BJP MLA from Naraingarh assembly constituency of Haryana.

A first-time MLA, Saini was the minister of state for labour, employment and mines in the Haryana government before he was elected as the Kurukshetra MP.

Educational Qualification: LLB

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 93 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 85 lakh

Constituency Primer : Bordering Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, this constituency is rich in minerals. The seat is dominated by Gujjars and seven MLAs hail from this community. Congress leader Ram Kishan Gurjar had won twice from here, while his father Lal Singh was elected four times on the Congress ticket.

Electoral history

2014: BJP’s Nayab Singh Saini defeated two-time Congress legislator Ram Kishan Gurjar by 24,365 votes.

2009: Gurjar defeated Ram Singh of the INLD by 8,320 votes.

2005: Gurjar trounced INLD’s Pawan Kumar by 7,763 votes.

How he performed: Saini has strong business interests in mining and TV cables. Residents say his presence was almost 100% in the constituency but his performance did not meet expectations. His supporters argue that developmental works were introduced, including the setting up of a homoeopathy college and hospital at Manglai village for Rs 46 crore. Besides, the ex-MLA is credited with building 56 anganwadis, while projects such as a stadium and public health centres are underway. Locals are peeved with poor law and order and illegal mining. Sugarcane farmers have been protesting for the payment of their crops for two years.

Quote: I pumped in Rs 1,100 crore for developmental projects and focused on improving educational and health institutions. A girls’ college was set up; more than 150 tubewells were sanctioned; and two community health centres were built.

By the way : Saini had not travelled abroad till he became an MLA

