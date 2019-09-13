Haryana Assembly Polls: Santosh Chauhan Sarwan, Mullana (reserved) MLA

assembly-elections

Santosh Chauhan Sarwan is BJP MLA from Mullana (reserved) constituency of Haryana.

In 1991, Santosh won from Dabwali (reserved) assembly segment as a Congress candidate. She went into political oblivion and emerged in 2014 to win from Mullana as the BJP candidate.

Educational qualification: Graduate

Assets declared in 2014: Rs 5.97 crore

Moveable: Rs 1.22 crore

Immovable: Rs 4.75 crore

Constituency primer: Voters of this reserved segment created history in 2014 by voting a woman as legislator ever since Haryana was carved out of Punjab in 1966. The segment is a backyard of Ambala having a network of well-laid roads and quality educational institutions.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP’s Santosh defeated sitting MLA and INLD’s Rajbir Singh by over 5,000 votes.

2009: In a close contest, INLD’s Rajbir Singh defeated Congress stalwart Phool Chand Mullana by 2,937 votes.

2005: Congress’ Mullana defeated Rajbir Singh’s father and two-time MLA, Rishal Singh, by 9,130 votes.

How she performed: Her detractors say Santosh confined herself to her Panchkula residence and rarely showed up in the segment after she was elected. Her supporters dismiss the accusations and point out that new roads were built across the segment. Setting up a mini secretariat and providing drainage facility in villages are among development projects undertaken. But women’s safety, the drug problem and stray cattle issue are their concerns. Water-logging in low-lying areas damaged crops in the segment. The MLA says she took up the matter with Union minister and Ambala MP Ratan Lal Kataria.

MLA’s quote: I will contest the assembly election on the development plank. Rs 1,000 crore was spent on ensuring amenities. If re-elected, I will focus on improving health and educational facilities.

By the way: Santosh obtained her BA degree from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya, Bihar

