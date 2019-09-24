Haryana Assembly Polls: Santosh Yadav, Ateli MLA

assembly-elections

Updated: Sep 24, 2019

Santosh began her political career with the INLD, but joined the BJP in late 2000s. She fought twice on the INLD ticket in 2000 and 2005 and on BJP ticket in 2009 and 2014. She is also deputy speaker in the state assembly.

Educational qualification: MA in English and sociology, LLB

Assets total: Rs 12.77 crore

Movable: Rs 3 crore

Immoveable: Rs 9.77 crore

Constituency primer:

People of Mahendragarh’s Ateli have always elected an Ahir candidate. A citadel of Congress, it was only in 1987 that a candidate of the Lok Dal had won from there. Two Independents, though, were elected in 1982 and 2005. A BJP candidate won from the seat for the first time in ’14, pushing Congress’ candidate Anita Yadav to fifth position.

Electoral history:

2014: BJP’s Santosh Yadav defeated INLD’s Satbir by 48,601 votes.

2009: Cong’s Anita Yadav defeated Santosh Yadav by 1,073 votes.

2005: Independent Naresh Yadav defeated Cong’s Narender Singh by 2,956 votes.

How she performed:

The MLA brought Rs 100-crore canal-based drinking water project for a cluster of 61 villages and got a similar project for 31 other villages sanctioned in Kanina and other areas. Besides two ITIs and as many colleges for women, she also got a 50-bed hospital in Kanina started. However, people are disappointed as Ateli has not become a subdivision. They also complain against acute shortage of doctors and erratic power supply.

MLA’s quote:

Our government has brought the best projects and services, especially ones pertaining to drinking water for people of Ateli. We would continue to do the same in times to come.

By the way:

All candidates who fought against her in 2014 lost their deposits.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019