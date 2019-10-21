Haryana Exit Poll Results 2019 Live Updates: Haryana records 62 per cent turnout, exit polls to be out soon

On Monday, more than 12 lakh people in Haryana exercised their right to vote, the result of which will decide the fate of 54 candidates contesting from Gurgaon, Sohna, Badshahpur and Pataudi, the four constituencies in Haryana.

The voting for assembly elections will conclude at 6 pm after which TV channels will begin announcing exit poll results. In order to conduct a fair elections, 1,172 polling booths were set up across Haryana.

For a smooth and hassle free voting, as many as 1,407 officials were deployed in these booths. Apart from that, additional staff of 619 officials were also on stand by to ensure smooth proceedings during Haryana Assembly elections 2019.

Right now, all eyes are on exit poll predictions based on responses of the people who have cast their votes. Assuming that the voters have correctly revealed their choice, pollsters predict the results much before the actual counting of votes.

Watch live: Exit Polls 2019 with latest numbers and in-depth analysis

Follow the live updates here:

06:31 pm IST Haryana records 62 per cent turnout Haryana records 62 per cent turnout at close of polling for assembly elections, according to PTI





05:30 pm IST BJP will have record-breaking victories in Haryana: Nitin Gadkari Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday showed onfidence that BJP will retain power in Maharashtra and Haryana. He said the party will have record-breaking victories in both the states this assembly elections, according to ANI





05:22 pm IST Big win predicted for BJP in Haryana Big win is being predicted for Bharatiya Janata party in Haryana with 68-72 seats, predicts IANS-CVoter Exit Poll on Monday.





05:15 pm IST 50.59 per cent polling recorded till 4 pm Till 3:30 pm on Monday, Over 50.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded in Haryana. The fate of 1,169 candidates for the 90 member Legislative Assembly in the state will be sealed in EVMs by the voters.





05:10 pm IST Rahul Gandhi takes a swipe at BJP over EVMs Congress leader Rahul Gandhi launched a new attack against BJP on Monday after one of its candidates in the Haryana assembly elections purportedly said that no matter which button is pressed in the electronic voting machines (EVMs), votes would go to the ruling party. Calling him “the most honest man” in the BJP, Rahul Gandhi shared the video clip of Bakshish Singh Virk, the MLA from Assandh seat. However, Virk termed the video “fake”.





05:05 pm IST Manohar Lal Khattar seeks second term Bharatiya Janata Party’s Manohar Lal Khattar is seeking second term in Haryana, after winning from Karnal constituency by over 63,000 votes in the last assembly election. He is fighting from Karnal assembly seat.



