In a dig at BJP, Oppn says Delhi verdict against ‘divisive agenda’

Updated: Feb 12, 2020 06:02 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on its victory in the 2020 Delhi assembly elections on Tuesday, prompting Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to thank him at the end of a high-stakes election process marked by bitter campaigning.

“Congratulations to AAP and Shri Arvind Kejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi,” the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter.

And within minutes, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP convener, responded to PM Modi, tweeting: “Thank u so much sir. I look forward to working closely with [the] Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city.”

In line with exit poll projections, the AAP won the assembly elections with a clear majority of 62 seats out of a total 70 assembly constituencies in the city-state. The BJP managed to win eight, a slight improvement from the three seats it won in the 2015 Delhi assembly elections.

Earlier in the day, BJP president JP Nadda said that the BJP accepted the mandate given by the people of Delhi, adding that the party will play the role of a constructive opposition. “All the workers worked tirelessly in this election and have been engaged in elections day and night. Heartfelt greetings and thanks to all the workers,” he tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also congratulated the AAP. “My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections,” he said on Tuesday. The Congress drew a blank in the election held on February 8, with no improvement in its performance from the 2015 polls.

Leaders across party lines applauded the AAP’s victory, saying the result ensured a defeat of “divisive politics” and sent a message that people vote for development and prosperity.

“Leaders playing on faith through hate speech & divisive politics should take a cue, as only those who deliver on their promises are rewarded,” West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Addressing a rally in Bankura district, Banerjee said that the BJP was getting a “befitting reply” from the people of the Capital, and that the party will meet a similar fate in the 2021 Bengal election.

“Only development initiatives will click [with people], [and] CAA, NRC and NPR will be rejected,” she said, referring to protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the National Register of Citizens and the National Population Register.”

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan, too, applauded AAP’s “resounding victory”. “Let this victory be a harbinger for pro-people and inclusive politics in our country,” he tweeted.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s Stalin said the results in Delhi were a “clear vindication that development trumps communal politics”.

Former BJP ally and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Shiv Sena criticised the BJP, and said that the “country will be run by ‘Jan Ki Baat’, not ‘Mann Ki Baat’”, referring to the popular radio address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Biju Janata Dal and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik,Telugu Desam Party’s Chandrababu Naidu, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar were among others who congratulated Kejriwal.