e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 06, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 06, 2020
Home / Assembly Elections / ‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections

‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections

Arvind Kejriwal said that he will also start a door-to-door campaign like the BJP to connect with everyone, including his party’s opponents.

assembly-elections Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coming assembly election in Delhi will be fought on the plank of work, or development. 
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the coming assembly election in Delhi will be fought on the plank of work, or development. (Photo: Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
         

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the upcoming elections in Delhi will be fought on the grounds of development.

“Give us vote only if you think that we have done work. We deserve to come back in power only if you think we have done good work,” Kejriwal appealed to the voters while addressing a press conference after the announcement of election dates.

The Election Commission announced the single-phased Delhi Assembly election on February 8, 2020. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

“I don’t think any chief minister has made such an appeal to the voters to rate his performance and vote according to that,” the AAP chief said.

He had earlier tweeted that the coming assembly election in Delhi will be fought on the issue of development. 

Kejriwal said that he worked as chief minister for everyone, and never gave any preferential treatment to anyone. “We made schools and education better, we made hospital better - and everyone will be benefited,” he said.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi chief minister said that he was surprised to see Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Delhi on Sunday. “I thought he will give insights about our work, tell us where we need to improve. But he kept abusing me,” said Kejriwal adding that his party doesn’t know the politics of hatred.

Kejriwal said that he will also start a door-to-door campaign like the BJP to connect with everyone, including his party’s opponents. He said he will ask the supporters of BJP and Congress to give suggestions for AAP manifesto “so that we can work together for the development of Delhi”.

“Last time, the people of Delhi made a record by giving us 67 of the 70 assembly seats. This time, they will break their own record,” said Kejriwal.

After AAP had thrown a surprise by uprooting Congress out of power in 2013 assembly elections as a debutant party, Kejriwal had taken oath as Delhi’s seventh chief minister on December 28 at a public ceremony in the historic Ramlila Maidan, the venue of anti-corruption campaign launched by his mentor Anna Hazare. He had defeated the three-time Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit on her home-turf by a margin of 25,864 votes.

However, after serving the government for 49 days, Kejriwal resigned on February 14, 214, after his push for the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill was blocked in the state Assembly by BJP and Congress.

But in the 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections
To AAP’s ‘who is against Kejriwal’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javadekar responds
To AAP’s ‘who is against Kejriwal’ barb, BJP’s Prakash Javadekar responds
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
‘Iron rod, hammers and organised attack’: JNUSU president recounts violence
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
IND vs SL: ‘Last inspection at 9:30 pm, most players left by 9’
‘Reminds me of 26/11 terror attack’: Uddhav Thackeray after masked goons attack JNU
‘Reminds me of 26/11 terror attack’: Uddhav Thackeray after masked goons attack JNU
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
After Tesla car, Elon Musk could send a ‘Cybertruck’ to Mars
Here are five tips to keep your Gmail account safe
Here are five tips to keep your Gmail account safe
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
Lehmann’s Twitter account hacked, anti-Iran messages posted on timeline
trending topics
JNU violenceJNU AttackJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeAligarh Muslim UniversityGolden Globes 2020 LIVEKushal PunjabiSara Ali KhanRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

india news