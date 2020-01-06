‘Give us vote only if...’: Arvind Kejriwal’s new pitch for Delhi elections

assembly-elections

Updated: Jan 06, 2020 18:08 IST

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that the upcoming elections in Delhi will be fought on the grounds of development.

“Give us vote only if you think that we have done work. We deserve to come back in power only if you think we have done good work,” Kejriwal appealed to the voters while addressing a press conference after the announcement of election dates.

The Election Commission announced the single-phased Delhi Assembly election on February 8, 2020. The counting of votes will take place on February 11.

“I don’t think any chief minister has made such an appeal to the voters to rate his performance and vote according to that,” the AAP chief said.

He had earlier tweeted that the coming assembly election in Delhi will be fought on the issue of development.

ये चुनाव काम पर होगा — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 6, 2020

Kejriwal said that he worked as chief minister for everyone, and never gave any preferential treatment to anyone. “We made schools and education better, we made hospital better - and everyone will be benefited,” he said.

Taking on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Delhi chief minister said that he was surprised to see Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s speech in Delhi on Sunday. “I thought he will give insights about our work, tell us where we need to improve. But he kept abusing me,” said Kejriwal adding that his party doesn’t know the politics of hatred.

Kejriwal said that he will also start a door-to-door campaign like the BJP to connect with everyone, including his party’s opponents. He said he will ask the supporters of BJP and Congress to give suggestions for AAP manifesto “so that we can work together for the development of Delhi”.

“Last time, the people of Delhi made a record by giving us 67 of the 70 assembly seats. This time, they will break their own record,” said Kejriwal.

After AAP had thrown a surprise by uprooting Congress out of power in 2013 assembly elections as a debutant party, Kejriwal had taken oath as Delhi’s seventh chief minister on December 28 at a public ceremony in the historic Ramlila Maidan, the venue of anti-corruption campaign launched by his mentor Anna Hazare. He had defeated the three-time Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit on her home-turf by a margin of 25,864 votes.

However, after serving the government for 49 days, Kejriwal resigned on February 14, 214, after his push for the anti-corruption Jan Lokpal Bill was blocked in the state Assembly by BJP and Congress.

But in the 2015 assembly polls, AAP won 67 of 70 seats while the BJP could win only three. Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Delhi between 1998 to 2013, failed to get any seat.