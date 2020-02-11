Kasturba Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: AAP’s Madan Lal takes early lead

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:47 IST

The counting of votes on Kasturba Nagar constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. As per early trends, in Kasturba Nagar, AAP candidate Madan Lal is leading against Congress’ Abhishek Dutt and Ravinder Choudhry of the BJP.

Kasturba Nagar Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Kasturba Nagar Assembly seat are:

•Ravinder Choudhry – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Abhishek Dutt – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Madan Lal – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

•Suman Lata Katiyar - Others

• Khem Chand – Others

Kasturba Nagar is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

Kasturba Nagar had 1,47,896 registered voters in 2015. Of them, 83,142 were male voters and 64,752 were female. Kasturba Nagar assembly constituency recorded 66.6 per cent voter turnout. The percentage of NOTA (None of The Above) was 0.3.