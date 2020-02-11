e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins, AAP’s Ajay Dutt candidate takes early lead

Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins, AAP’s Ajay Dutt candidate takes early lead

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway for Ambedkar Nagar seat. AAP candidate Ajay Dutt is contesting against Congress’ Yaduraj Choudhary and Khushiram Chunar of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:40 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
Women show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the Delhi Assembly election at Narela in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
Women show their finger marked with indelible ink after casting their votes during the Delhi Assembly election at Narela in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Ambedkar Nagar constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per early trends in Ambedkar Nagar, AAP’s Ajay Dutt is leading against BJP’s Khushiram Chunar .

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly seat are:

• Khushiram Chunar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Yaduraj Choudhary – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Ajay Dutt – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Naresh Kumar Chandaliya - Others

• Satish – Others

• Rashmi Raikwar - Independent

Follow for live updates here

Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved seat, is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency had 1,39,608 electors in 2015, out of which 76,191 were males and 63,410 females. The constituency witnessed 69.8 per cent voter turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3 per cent votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ajay Dutt of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Ashok Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 42,460 votes.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
Delhi Assembly election results: Early trends show gains for AAP
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news