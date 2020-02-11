Ambedkar Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting begins, AAP’s Ajay Dutt candidate takes early lead

assembly-elections

The counting of votes on Ambedkar Nagar constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22. Ambedkar Nagar Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. As per early trends in Ambedkar Nagar, AAP’s Ajay Dutt is leading against BJP’s Khushiram Chunar .

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Ambedkar Nagar Assembly seat are:

• Khushiram Chunar – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Yaduraj Choudhary – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Ajay Dutt – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

• Naresh Kumar Chandaliya - Others

• Satish – Others

• Rashmi Raikwar - Independent

Ambedkar Nagar, a reserved seat, is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the South Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

Ambedkar Nagar Assembly constituency had 1,39,608 electors in 2015, out of which 76,191 were males and 63,410 females. The constituency witnessed 69.8 per cent voter turnout in the 2015 Delhi Assembly polls. The None of the Above (NOTA) option got 0.3 per cent votes. In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Ajay Dutt of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Ashok Kumar of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 42,460 votes.