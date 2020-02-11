e-paper
Greater Kailash: Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway for Greater Kailash seat. AAP candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj is contesting against Congress’ Shkhbir Singh Panwar and Shikha Roy of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Delhi
A police personnel checks the documents of voters during the Delhi Assembly election at Mundka in New Delhi, India, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.
The counting of votes on Greater Kailash constituency is underway and the result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Greater Kailash Assembly seat is under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

The candidates who will be contesting in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Greater Kailash Assembly seat are:

•Shikha Roy – Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)

• Shkhbir Singh Panwar – Indian National Congress (INC)

• Saurabh Bharadwaj – Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)

•Rajbir Singh - Others

• Shobha Dhar – Others

• Lukman Khan – Independent

• Rajiv Gupta – Independent

Follow for live updates here

Greater Kailash is one of 70 assembly constituencies in the national capital and falls under the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Delhi has 1,46,92,136 registered voters in 2020. Delhi voted for a new assembly on February 8 over 14.7 million voters deciding the fate of 672 candidates. The voter turnout was recorded at 61.46 per cent according to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout app at 10:26 pm, down from 67.47 per cent in the 2015 assembly election.

The primarily urban seat is currently in the AAP’s kitty. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj is the sitting MLA. In the 2015 Delhi assembly election, Bhardwaj won the seat defeating BJP candidate Rakesh Kumar Gullaiya and Congress’ Sharmistha Mukherjee. Bhardwaj defeated Gullaiya by a margin of 14,583 votes. Bharadwaj garnered 57,589 or 53.3 per cent of the total polled vote. Bhardwaj also won the seat in 2013.

Greater Kailash had 1,62,042 registered voters in 2015. Of this, male voters were 87,320 and female voters were 74,712.

