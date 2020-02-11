Krishna Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST

The counting of votes on Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Krishna Nagar Assembly seat are:

Dr. Anil Goyal - BJP

Dr. Ashok Kumar Walia - INC

S. K. Bagga (advocate)- AAP

Advocate Manjeet Singh - Others

Charanjeet - Others

Munish Bagga - Others

Suresh Kumar - Others

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, SK Bagga of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) got the better of Kiran Bedi of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 2,277 votes. Bagga polled 65,919 or 48 per cent of the votes, while Bedi secured 63,642 or 46.3 per cent of the votes. Bansi Lal of the Congress was at the third spot with 6,189 votes. Ten contestants were in the fray from Krishna Nagar Assembly seat.