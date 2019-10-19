e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 19, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Oct 19, 2019

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019: ‘We don’t fight with kids’: Sharad Pawar hits out at Devendra Fadnavis

The NCP patriarch was speaking at a campaign rally at Ambejogai in Beed district. “The chief minister says their wrestler is in the poll battle but there is no wrestler from the opposition in sight.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 19, 2019 06:47 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Beed
NCP chief Sharad Pawar hit back at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s barb about weak Opposition.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar hit back at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s barb about weak Opposition. (Reuters )
         

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday hit back at Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his jibe that `there is no wrestler to fight with’ in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, saying one doesn’t fight with “kids”.

The NCP patriarch was speaking at a campaign rally at Ambejogai in Beed district.

“The chief minister says their wrestler is in the poll battle but there is no wrestler from the opposition in sight.

“There is this organisation called Maharashtra State Wrestling Association, and its president’s name is Sharad Pawar,” the former Union minister said.

“I stand behind all the wrestlers, and he is telling us about wrestlers. We don’t fight with kids,” Pawar, 78, said.

If there was no contest, why Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are holding rallies in the state, he asked.

He himself was not contesting, but leaders of the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena can not make a single speech without mentioning him, Pawar said.

The NCP chief also hit out at Shah for repeatedly asking what did Pawar do for Maharashtra, and listed his decisions such as giving 50 per cent reservation to women in local governing bodies and renaming Marathwada University after Dr B R Ambedkar.

The only answer the BJP has for every issue including unemployment and agrarian crisis is “abrogation of Article 370”,” Pawar said.

The NCP was not opposed to the scrapping of the provisions of the article which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, but people’s concerns needed to be addressed, he said.

He also reiterated the charge that “not even an inch of work” has been carried out for constructing Shivaji Maharaj’s memorial off the Mumbai coast.

Similarly, the work on Ambedkar’s memorial in central Mumbai’s Dadar also has not made any headway, Pawar said.

First Published: Oct 19, 2019 06:47 IST

tags
top news
BJP seeks to expand base in ally Shiv Sena’s stronghold
BJP seeks to expand base in ally Shiv Sena’s stronghold
At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal
At RCEP meet, India seeks 10% advantage over China in tariff removal
CPCB says let employees work from home, carpool to curb pollution in Delhi
CPCB says let employees work from home, carpool to curb pollution in Delhi
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Rs 500 crore seized from self-styled godman’s ashrams, biz groups
Arson attempt on fruit truck in Jammu and Kashmir
Arson attempt on fruit truck in Jammu and Kashmir
Kamal Nath’s nephew led a lavish life with banks’ money: ED
Kamal Nath’s nephew led a lavish life with banks’ money: ED
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
Virat Kohli & Co to have a special spectator in Ranchi on Saturday
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
‘Narendra Modi has no understanding of economics’: Rahul Gandhi
trending topics
Sarfaraz AhmedDelhi PollutionDevendra FadnavisAishwarya RaiPriyanka ChopraAnushka SharmaPUBGHPBOSE Result 2019Amitabh BachchanLaal Kaptaan movie review
don't miss
latest news
India News