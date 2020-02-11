Okhla Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Okhla Assembly seat. Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi is contesting against AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan and Braham Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:48 IST
The counting of votes on Okhla Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.
The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Okhla Assembly seat are:
Amanatullah Khan - AAP
Dharam Singh - Others
Parvez Hashmi - INC
Braham Singh - BJP
M.i. Ansari - Others
Dr. Chandra Rajan Arora - Others
Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani - Others
Devnarayan Thakur - Others
Musarrat Ali Khan - Others
Ved Prakash - Others
Shazia Faizan - Others
Abhay Raj - Independent
Awanindra Kumar Choubey -v Independent
Jamaluddin - IND
Babar Riyaz - IND
In 2015, Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 64,532 votes. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan bagged 104,271 votes while BJP’s Braham Singh secured 39,739 votes. Congress’ Asif Mohd Khan was third with 20,135 votes. Amanatullah Khan got 62.6 per cent of the votes.
Braham Singh received 23.8 per cent of the votes and the Congress’ Asif Mohd Khan secured 12.1 cent. Nine candidates had contested the assembly elections from the Okhla assembly seat.
