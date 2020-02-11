e-paper
Home / Assembly Elections / Okhla Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Okhla Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Okhla Assembly seat. Congress candidate Parvez Hashmi is contesting against AAP candidate Amanatullah Khan and Braham Singh of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

Feb 11, 2020
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result, at Gole Market, in New Delhi.
Security personnel are seen outside counting centres ahead of the Delhi assembly election result, at Gole Market, in New Delhi.(HT Photo)
         

The counting of votes on Okhla Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Okhla Assembly seat are:

Amanatullah Khan - AAP

Dharam Singh - Others

Parvez Hashmi - INC

Braham Singh - BJP

M.i. Ansari - Others

Dr. Chandra Rajan Arora - Others

Tasleem Ahmed Rehmani - Others

Devnarayan Thakur - Others

Musarrat Ali Khan - Others

Ved Prakash - Others

Shazia Faizan - Others

Abhay Raj - Independent

Awanindra Kumar Choubey -v Independent

Jamaluddin - IND

Babar Riyaz - IND

In 2015, Amanatullah Khan of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Braham Singh of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) by 64,532 votes. AAP’s Amanatullah Khan bagged 104,271 votes while BJP’s Braham Singh secured 39,739 votes. Congress’ Asif Mohd Khan was third with 20,135 votes. Amanatullah Khan got 62.6 per cent of the votes.

Braham Singh received 23.8 per cent of the votes and the Congress’ Asif Mohd Khan secured 12.1 cent. Nine candidates had contested the assembly elections from the Okhla assembly seat.

india news