On BJP’s barb, Jyotiraditya Scindia’s stings with his comeback

For four years, the BJP has hurled darts at the Congress for its performance in the 2014 elections when it ended up with just about 44 seats in the 543-member Lok Sabha. On Wednesday, it was the Congress’s turn to take a swipe at the BJP for its ambitious slogan to capture 200 of the 230 seats on which voting was held earlier this month in Madhya Pradesh.

The Congress emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh, winning 114 seats. But it was two short of the majority mark of 116. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had made it clear yesterday that this wouldn’t be a problem since there were independent lawmakers and smaller parties such as the BSP who would extend support to the Congress.

The BJP, yet to make up its mind if it should also try to form a government, had hit out at the Congress for its celebrations with a reminder that it did not have a clear mandate to rule since it had fallen short of the magic number.

Read more| Armed with BSP and SP support, Congress stakes claim in MP; Chouhan quits

Jyotiraditya Scindia, responding to the barb, suggested the Congress already had the support of the Samajwadi Party, Mayawati’s BSP and others. Then he delivered his counter punch.

Scindia reminded outgoing chief minister Shivraj Singh Scindia and his party about its slogan, ‘Ab ki baar, 200 paar’ (This time, we will cross 200 seats).

“But even if we add the total seats that BJP has won in the five states, it won’t reach 200... Now, they should stop being arrogant and be more grounded. This is my humble request to them,” he said, listing the seats that the BJP had won in Telangana (, Mizoram (1), Rajasthan (73), Chhattisgarh (15) and Madhya Pradesh (109).

In all, 199 candidates won their elections across five states.

Read more| Mayawati, Akhilesh back Congress in MP and Rajasthan ‘to keep BJP out’

Scindia, who was in-charge of the party’s campaign committee in Madhya Pradesh, has been seen as one of the two frontrunners for the chief minister’s post. Kamal Nath, the state’s Congress chief is the other. The Congress has done well from the regions that are considered home turf of both the leaders.

In an interaction with the media, Scindia also asked the BJP to get over the electoral defeat and hoped, according to news agency IANS, that the Congress tenure will not be marked with adversarial relations with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“The battle has been fought and it is over. I congratulate the BJP for winning 109 seats. But now we have to look ahead. The next five years must not be adversarial. We must work together with the spirit of working for the betterment of and uplifting Madhya Pradesh,” said the Lok Sabha member from Guna.

Click here, for overall coverage on assembly elections results

First Published: Dec 12, 2018 16:26 IST