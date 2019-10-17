PM Modi endorses Devendra Fadnavis, sharpens attack on Opposition

assembly-elections

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 03:47 IST

In the sharpest attack yet on the Opposition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of speaking against “national interest”, and said that the Congress was not the party that once led the country to Independence.

Expressing confidence in chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Modi said, “In Delhi you have got Narendra back, do the same in Maharashtra. Narendra in Delhi and Devendra in Mumbai. This is a superhit formula.”

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Jalna district for the October 21 state assembly polls, Modi said, “The (Congress) party is taking its last breath. It sees ‘rashtra bhakti’ (nationalism) in ‘parivar bhakti’ (devotion to a family).”

Modi also criticised alliance partner NCP. “These politicians from Maharashtra were aware of the fact that they will be exposed one day...” Modi was referring to the Enforcement Directorate summons to senior NCP leader Praful Patel in connection with a money laundering investigation. In a Tuesday press conference, Patel denied any connection with case.

Responding to Modi’s statements, Congress spokesperson Pranav Jha said, “Modiji may think himself to be immortal, but an ideology like Congress is forever.The issue is that rather than wistfully desiring the demise of his opponent, the PM will do well to answer on the all round destruction and gloom that he has caused with his wooden ideas. How is he going to revive our economy, jobs, manufacturing and exports?”

