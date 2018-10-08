Rajasthan assembly elections: Congress begins organising meetings, programmes

With the Election Commission announcing the schedule for the assembly elections in five states, including Rajasthan, the poll committees constituted by the central Congress are rushing to organise meetings and programmes involving senior party leaders and workers.

Party’s state chief and chairman of state poll committee Sachin Pilot, and chairman of manifesto committee Harish Choudhary have called separate meetings on Monday, a day before Congress president Rahul Gandhi arrives in the state for his two-day visit.

After Gandhi’s visit, the party’s state campaign committee headed by Member of Parliament Raghu Sharma will call a meeting as well.

The discussions for an effective campaign for the upcoming assembly election have started, and a feedback report on upcoming rallies of Gandhi and other central leaders has been submitted to the party high command.

“Initial feedback to hold meetings and rallies of big leaders, including those of Gandhi, has been taken by the party leadership. After this two-day visit on October 9-10, his (Gandhi’s) focus will be more centralised in states that go to elections before Rajasthan (Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram),” a senior state leader said, not wanting to be named.

The leader said the schedule for “star campaigners” in Rajasthan will be devised after the names of party’s candidates in the election have been announced as these candidates will be asked to name the leaders they want to campaign for them in their respective constituencies.

At the ‘manifesto meeting’, another leader said the party will pay attention to “hyper local issues” while drafting the party manifesto. For this, the party has asked its office bearers at the grassroots to suggest the issues facing their respective constituencies. The leader added that block presidents have been asked to identify five prominent demands in their respective constituencies and submit these to be included in the election manifesto.

The 44-member state election committee meeting to be chaired by Pilot will be held at 11am Monday at the party’s state office. Leader of Opposition Rameshwar Dudi is the co-chairman, MLA Ramesh Meena is the convener while other members include senior leaders former chief minister Ashok Gehlot, CP Joshi, Mohan Prakash, Girija Vyas, Narayan Singh, BD Kalla, Chandrabhan and Bhanwar Jitendra Singh.

First Published: Oct 08, 2018 14:32 IST