e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 25, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Oct 25, 2019

Maharashtra

  • 288 / 288
  • Majority Mark 145
Party Won 2014*
BJP+ 161 185
Cong+ 98 83
Others 29 20

*Shiv Sena and BJP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

*Congress and NCP fought 2014 Assembly election separately.

Haryana

  • 90 / 90
  • Majority Mark 46
Party Won 2014
BJP 40 47
Cong 31 15
Others 19 28

Watch: Why assembly election results spell introspection for both Congress and BJP

SOURCE: CVOTER

‘If you show arrogance...’: Sena after ally BJP’s vote share dips in Maharashtra

In an editorial in its mouthpiece “Saamana”, the Sena, which also saw a drop in its 2014 tally, said the mandate has rejected the notion that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 25, 2019 12:01 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray with his father Uddhav Thackery after winning the assembly elections at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019.
Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray with his father Uddhav Thackery after winning the assembly elections at Sena Bhavan in Mumbai, Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. (PTI)
         

A day after the poll results in Maharashtra, where the BJP got lesser seats compared to 2014 elections, the Shiv Sena on Friday took a dig at its senior ally, saying there was no “maha janadesh” and the outcome was in fact a rap on the knuckles for those high on “arrogance of power”.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had toured over 200 constituencies, out of the total 288, during his ‘Maha Janadesh Yatra’ (massive mandate march) ahead of the October 21 polling. On the eve of results on October 24, Fadnavis had talked about the saffron alliance winning 200-plus seats.

In an editorial in its mouthpiece “Saamana”, the Sena, which also saw a drop in its 2014 tally, said the mandate has rejected the notion that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

Also Watch: Key takeaways from assembly elections 2019 

Analysing the poll results, which saw main opposition parties the NCP and Congress improve their tally, the editorial said the outcome shows opponents can’t be finished in politics.

The Marathi daily said the “BJP broke the NCP” in such a manner in run-up to elections that people wondered if the Sharad Pawar-led party had any future.

“But the NCP bounced back crossing the 50-seat mark, while a leaderless Congress won 44 seats. The results were a warning to rulers not to show arrogance of power... its a rap on their knuckles,” said the editorial of the Saamana, the mouthpiece of Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

“The BJP tally came down from 122 (in 2014) to 105 (in 2019), whereas the Shiv Sena’s tally also saw a decrease (from 63 to 56).

“Twenty-five seats have gone to other smaller parties.

This shows people have said beware...if you show arrogance of power...,” the editorial said.

The polls did not deliver “maha janadesh” (massive mandate), the newspaper said.

The Sena organ said the mandate has rejected the BJP’s thinking that elections can be swept by engineering defections and splitting opposition parties.

People have also taught a lesson to turncoats, it said, referring to large-scale desertions from the NCP- Congress to the ruling camp.

Referring to the shock bypoll defeat of Udayanraje Bhosale, who defected to the BJP after winning the Satara Lok Sabha seat on NCP ticket in May, the Sena said “the Satara “gaadi” (seat of power) has respect because of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The people of Satara, where bypoll was held along with assembly elections, have shown they will not allow political opportunism in the name of Shivaji Maharaj, the editorial said.

This is a personal defeat of Bhosale, a direct descendant of the legendary 17th century Maratha warrior king, the party said.

The editorial wondered how the NCP-Congress got so many seats despite the BJP and the Shiv Sena firming up a pre- poll alliance.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed several rallies on Article 370. Modi addressed a rally in Satara for Udayanraje.

“Chief Minister Fadnavis declared that since Udayanraje is now in the BJP, Chhatrapati Shivaji’s blessings are with the BJP. Still Satara defeated Udayanraje,” it said.

The Sena said Pawar proved more powerful than the BJP chief minister.

“There is a lesson to be learnt from this defeat (in Satara, where the NCP won). Fadnavis said he was a powerful wrestler but Sharad Pawar proved more powerful.

“Maharashtra doesn’t accept arrogance of power,” the editorial said and added, “Our feet were always on the ground.” The BJP-Sena combine bagged around 160 seats in Maharashtra, way below their expectation of crossing the 200- mark.

First Published: Oct 25, 2019 11:11 IST

tags
top news
Manohar Khattar airdashes to Delhi to seal Haryana pact: 10 Points
Manohar Khattar airdashes to Delhi to seal Haryana pact: 10 Points
Dushyant Chautala to meet his 10 MLAs to decide future course
Dushyant Chautala to meet his 10 MLAs to decide future course
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
Pakistan must take sustainable, irreversible steps against terror: US
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
‘Have no plans of supporting BJP’, says JJP’s Dushyant Chautala
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Indians will no longer require visas to visit Brazil, says its President
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Car crashes into another, it ended up saving a couple’s lives. Watch
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
Sourav Ganguly meets Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma to discuss roadmap
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
‘BJP will do ‘jugaad’ to form government in Haryana’: Kamal Nath
trending topics
Dhanteras 2019Happy Dhanteras 2019Deepika PadukoneShah Rukh KhanXiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro SaleDeepavali 2019Housefull 4 Review
don't miss
latest news
India News