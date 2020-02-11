e-paper
Sadar Bazar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting for Delhi Assembly Polls begins

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Jai Parkash is contesting against AAP candidate Som Dutt. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

(HT file)
         

The largest wholesale market of household items in Delhi, Sadar Bazar Assembly seat falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.Counting of votes is underway. The constituency had 1,65,870 electors in 2015. Currently, Som Dutt of AAP is leading.

Som Dutt is contesting from Aam Aadmi Party against Jai Parkash of Bharatiya Janata Party.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Som Dutt of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) defeated Parveen Kumar Jain of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of 34,315 votes.Dutt got 67,507 or 56.6 per cent of the votes, while Jain polled 33,192 or 27.8 per cent of the votes. Ajay Maken of the Congress was at the third spot, bagging 16,331 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Sadar Bazar seats are:

Asad: OTHERS

Jai Parkash: BJP

Som Dutt: AAP

Virender Kumar: IND

Jai Prakash: IND

Pratap Aamzare: IND

Rajeev Kumar: IND

Somdutt: IND

Som Dutt: IND

Satbir Sharma: INC

