Seema Puri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting will start at 8 am

Seema Puri Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll: Counting will start at 8 am

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of to start for Seema Puri Assembly seat where AAP candidate Rajendra Pal Gautam is fighting against INC candidate Veer Singh Dhingan.

Feb 11, 2020
Seema Puri Assembly constituency went to poll on February 8 during the Delhi Assembly elections 2020. Now, counting of votes will start and result for this seat along with 69 others is expected to be declared by afternoon. Seema Puri Assembly seat comes under North East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. The incumbent MLA of Seema Puri is AAP’s Rajendra Pal Gautam.

This year, ten candidates are contesting from the seat. In 2015 elections, the number was six.

The candidates contesting from Seema Puri Assembly seat in Delhi Assembly 2020 are:

Rajendra Pal Gautam - Aam Aadmi Party

Veer Singh Dhingan - Indian National Congress

Badan Singh - Sarvjan Lok Shakti Party

Manoj Kumar - Peoples Party of India (Democratic)

Kamal Singh - Bahujan Samaj Party

Rajesh Kumar Lohiya - Bhartiya Samajik Nyay Party

Lalit Kumar - Mazdoor Ekta Party

Vijay - Jan Seva Sahayak Party

Sant Lal - Lok Jan Shakti Party

Kanishk Singh - Independent

In Seemapuri Assembly constituency, 92,297 voters were male and 80,426 were females out of 1,72,741 electors in 2015.

In 2015, Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajendra Pal Gautam (sitting MLA) defeated BJP’s Karam Vir by margin of 48,821 votes. Gautam polled 79,777 or 63 per cent of the votes, while Karam Vir secured 30,956 or 24.5 per cent. The third spot was grabbed by INC candidate Veer Singh Dhingan with 10,674 votes.

