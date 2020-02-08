‘Sixth sense tells me BJP will form govt in Delhi’, says Manoj Tiwari

assembly-elections

Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari Saturday said his “sixth sense” has told him his party would form the government with at least 50 seats in the city-state where voting to elect a new Assembly is under way.

“I feel vibrations from all sides ... today my sixth sense is telling me that this time a BJP government will be formed,” Tiwari told reporters after casting his vote at a polling booth at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School at Yamuna Vihar.

The BJP has a tough task to win the elections after AAP’s stunning performance in 2015 when it won 67 of the 70 assembly seats. The BJP won three which the Congress drew a blank.

This time, Tiwari feels the BJP’s fortunes will rise exponentially and that the party would win at least 50 seats. The BJP which won all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi in the 2019 Lok Sabha election is hoping to leverage that victory win Delhi.

“We will win 50-plus seats and form a government with people blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.”

But the Bhojpuri filmstar-singer-politician parried questions whether he would be chief minister. The BJP has not named any chief ministerial candidate despite being challenged by Aam Aadmi Party boss and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The BJP ran a high-voltage campaign and deployed a phalanx of heavyweights that included Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president Jagat Nadda. But its campaign raked up controversies in its trail with the Election Commission slapping bans Union minister Anurag Thakur and MP Parvesh Verma for incendiary rhetoric that violated the poll panel’s model code of conduct.

The AAP had accused the BJP of running a divisive campaign.