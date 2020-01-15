‘Those who maligned country’s image...’: Kumar Vishwas’ dig at Arvind Kejriwal

assembly-elections

Kumar Vishwas on Wednesday targeted Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for his tweet on Army Day. Vishwas said Kejriwal is saluting the Indian Army because elections are round the corner.

“Elections are cruel. Those who questioned the bravery of our soldiers and maligned our country’s image in the eyes of the international community, are today congratulating the Indian army,” Vishwas said in Hindi while attaching Kejriwal’s tweet.

चुनाव भी क्या ज़ालिम चीज़ है, सेना के पराक्रम पर सवाल उठाकर पूरी दुनिया में भारत और भारत की सेना को कठघरे में खड़े करने वाले सेना को बधाई दे रहे हैं 😂😂👎 https://t.co/lVuqe0v4QH — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) January 15, 2020

“My salute to the courage and determination of every jawan and officer of the Indian Army. The country is eternally grateful to you for your service,” Kejriwal had said in his tweet on Wednesday morning.

Vishwas’ comment on Twitter draws attention to the controversy around Kejriwal’s comments on the 2016 surgical strikes by the Indian Army. The AAP chief had asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “expose” Pakistan by releasing proof of the “surgical strikes”.

A number of Pakistani newspapers had reported Kejriwal’s comments.

The BJP had attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, accusing it of lowering the army’s morale by raising doubts about strikes against militant bases across the Line of Control - India’s de facto border with Pakistan.

The comment by poet-politician also comes less than a month before the elections in Delhi. Kejriwal-led AAP, which will complete its full five-year term, is looking to come back to power and is highlighting the good work done during its tenure.

Vishwas was one of the co-founders of AAP but due to differences with the party’s top leadership, especially Kejriwal, had distanced himself from the affairs of the party. He had earlier too raised his voice against Kejriwal after not getting a Rajya Sabha seat.