Tri Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:23 IST

Tri Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the Delhi assembly election 2020 in February. It falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. In 2015 Delhi assembly election, the seat had 1,58,846 registered voters.

Tilak Ram Gupta is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party against Preeti Tomar, the wife of the incumbent MLA Jitender Singh Tomar of Aam Aadmi Party .

In 2015 elections, AAP’s Jitender Singh Tomar emerged victorious from Tri Nagar defeating BJP candidate Nand Kishore Garg by 22,311 votes.

The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Tri Nagar seats are:

Aruna: OTHERS

Kamal Kant Sharma: INC

Tilak Ram Gupta: BJP

Preeti Tomar: AAP

Devanand Ram: OTHERS

Sudhir Kumar: OTHERS

Subhash: OTHERS

Baljeet: IND