Tri Nagar Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Counting to begin at 8 am
Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today at Tri Nagar Assembly seat. Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Tilak Ram Gupta is contesting against AAP candidate Preeti Tomar. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 07:23 IST
Tri Nagar is one of the 70 assembly constituencies that went to poll in the Delhi assembly election 2020 in February. It falls under Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. Counting of votes to begin at 8 am today. In 2015 Delhi assembly election, the seat had 1,58,846 registered voters.
Tilak Ram Gupta is contesting from Bharatiya Janata Party against Preeti Tomar, the wife of the incumbent MLA Jitender Singh Tomar of Aam Aadmi Party .
In 2015 elections, AAP’s Jitender Singh Tomar emerged victorious from Tri Nagar defeating BJP candidate Nand Kishore Garg by 22,311 votes.
The candidates who contested in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from Tri Nagar seats are:
Aruna: OTHERS
Kamal Kant Sharma: INC
Tilak Ram Gupta: BJP
Preeti Tomar: AAP
Devanand Ram: OTHERS
Sudhir Kumar: OTHERS
Subhash: OTHERS
Baljeet: IND
Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.