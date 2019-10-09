e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 09, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Under BJP and Shiv Sena’s attack, Rahul Gandhi may visit Maharashtra next week

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Gandhi’s absence from the poll campaign.

assembly-elections Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Mumbai
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi(Vipin Kumar/HT PHOTO)
         

Under attack from the ruling BJP and Shiv Sena for not turning up yet for the Congress’s Maharashtra Assembly poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi is likely to visit the state between October 13 and 15, sources in his party said on Wednesday.

However, the details of his visit were yet to be finalised, the sources said.

“These are all tentative details. He is likely to visit Mumbai on October 13. He is expected to fan other regions of the state over the next two days. The details are yet to be worked out,” they said.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hit out at the opposition, particularly the Congress, saying they have accepted defeat ahead of the Assembly polls as seen by Gandhi’s absence from the poll campaign.

“They are already in defeatist frame of mind. I read in newspapers that Rahul Gandhi is in Bangkok,” Fadnavis said at a rally at Ner in Dhule district of north Maharashtra.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray also took a dig at the Congress saying that the state leaders should accept the defeat as Rahul Gandhi is going abroad instead of campaigning for the party in Maharashtra.

Addressing a rally in Ahmednagar district on Wednesday, Thackeray said, “Congress leaders in Maharashtra should accept the defeat and go home istead of contesting the assembly elections. Their leader (Rahul Gandhi) has gone to Bangkok.” The rally was held in Sangamner, from where Congress’s state unit chief and seven-time MLA Balasaheb Thorat is contesting the election.

“The recently-released manifesto of Congress-NCP promises to give 80 per cent reservation for the sons-of-the- soil in all sectors, but it was the Sena which had first raised this demand,” Thackeray said while campaigning for his party’s candidate, Sahebrao Navale.

“Leaders like Sharad Pawar have now become jobless because of our growing power. They must have realised what it means to be jobless,” he said. PTI ENM ND NP NP

First Published: Oct 09, 2019 22:43 IST

tags
top news
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
India delivers blunt message on Kashmir ahead of Modi-Xi summit this week
Oct 09, 2019 21:31 IST
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
‘Lacked substance’: Bihar police drop sedition charge against celebrities
Oct 09, 2019 20:51 IST
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Pakistani drone flies over Punjab’s Ferozepur for third straight day
Oct 09, 2019 22:01 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Don’t terrorise us on tax: Rafale engine manufacturer tells Rajnath Singh
Oct 09, 2019 17:35 IST
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
‘Said nothing wrong’: Salman Khurshid explains his remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Oct 09, 2019 18:39 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 16:00 IST
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Kohli gets bowled by Jadeja in nets, his reaction is priceless - Watch
Oct 09, 2019 17:13 IST
trending topics
UGC NETWar box office collectionReliance JioIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News