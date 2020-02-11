Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

assembly-elections

Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST

The counting of votes on Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat are:

Om Prakash Sharma - BJP

Gurcharan Singh - INC

Dileep Gautam - Others

Deepak Singla - AAP

Anil Kumar - Others

Babu Ram - Others

Sadhna - Others

Ashok Surana - Independent

Neesha - Independent

In the 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, Om Prakash Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outperformed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atul Gupta by a margin of 10,158 votes. Sharma secured 58,124 or 45.2 per cent of the votes, while Gupta polled 47,966 or 37.3 per cent of the votes. Naseeb Singh of the Congress was on the third spot with 20,634 votes.

AAP has swept the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats. BJP won the remaining three seats. Vishwas Nagar was one three constituencies where BJP won, the other two being Rohini and Mustafabad.