e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Assembly Elections / Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Vishwas Nagar Election Result 2020 latest news, Live updates for Delhi Assembly Poll

Delhi assembly election results 2020 latest update: Counting of votes is underway at Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat. Congress candidate Gurcharan Singh is contesting against AAP candidate Deepak Singla and Om Prakash Sharma of the BJP. Stay here for round-wise vote counting updates.

assembly-elections Updated: Feb 11, 2020 08:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal is seen outside a counting centre ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.
Congress candidate from New Delhi constituency Romesh Sabharwal is seen outside a counting centre ahead of the Delhi assembly election result.(Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The counting of votes on Vishwas Nagar Assembly constituency is underway and result is expected to be declared by afternoon. Delhi went to poll on February 8, 2020, to elect a new government as Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) completes its term on February 22.

Follow LIVE updates on Delhi assembly election 2020 here.

The candidates who contested in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 from the Vishwas Nagar Assembly seat are:

Om Prakash Sharma - BJP

Gurcharan Singh - INC

Dileep Gautam - Others

Deepak Singla - AAP

Anil Kumar - Others

Babu Ram - Others

Sadhna - Others

Ashok Surana - Independent

Neesha - Independent

In the 2015 Delhi Vidhan Sabha elections, Om Prakash Sharma of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) outperformed Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Atul Gupta by a margin of 10,158 votes. Sharma secured 58,124 or 45.2 per cent of the votes, while Gupta polled 47,966 or 37.3 per cent of the votes. Naseeb Singh of the Congress was on the third spot with 20,634 votes.

AAP has swept the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections winning 67 of the 70 seats. BJP won the remaining three seats. Vishwas Nagar was one three constituencies where BJP won, the other two being Rohini and Mustafabad.

Get Latest Updates, Top News on Delhi Assembly Election on Hindustan Times.

tags
top news
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
AAP leads in over 50 seats, Congress opens account, show trends
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
BJP’s Manoj Tiwari predicts 55 seats for party, revises earlier number
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
Kejriwal poised for hat-trick? Counting for Delhi poll results begins
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
‘Proof of Balakot success conclusive,’ says Former IAF chief BS Dhanoa
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
US govt clears sale of $1.9 billion air defence weapon system to India
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
2 from IND, 3 from BAN: ICC reprimands players after heated U19 WC final
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
10-foot-long tunnel found in Bengal, may date back to 17th Century
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
Ahead of Delhi poll results, watch BJP leader’s prediction for CM Kejriwal
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election Results 2020 LiveDelhi Election ResultsDelhi Assembly Election CountingRohit SharmaOscars 2020Oscars 2020 Red Carpet

don't miss

latest news

india news